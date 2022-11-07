FFs get smart ID cards, digital certificates in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 6: Smart ID cards and digital certificates were distributed among the freedom fighters (FFs) in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Kamarkhanda Upazila administration organized a distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Professor Dr Habibe Millat, MP, from Sirajganj-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme which was presided over by Kamarkhanda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Marina Sultana.

Kamarkhanda Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahidullah Sabuj, former secretary FF Mostafizur Rahman, FF Advocate Bimal Kumar Das, former FF upazila commander Gazi Shahadat Hossain Ferozi, and FF Advocate Sukumar Chandra Das, among others, were also present at the programme.







