Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man held on charge of killing pregnant wife

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Nov 6: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-14) arrested a man for allegedly killing his pregnant wife in the district.
The 22-year old Arif was arrested on Friday morning from Ghagra area under Gafargaon Upazila in Mymensingh District.
In a press release, Jamalpur RAB-14 CPC-1 Company Commander Ashique Uz Zaman on Friday afternoon said Arif of Goherpara Nishindi Village under Jamalpur Sadar upazila married Mim Akter, 20, daughter of Moktar Hossain of Amin Nagar area under the same upazila one year back. Mim's father gave Arif Tk 3 lakh in cash and furniture as dowry during the marriage. After a few months, Mim's father-in-law's family members started putting pressure on her to pay more dowry money and began torturing her.
Ashique Uz Zaman said Mim, who was nine-month long pregnant, became unconscious when husband Arif had beaten her for dowry at night of October 18 last. At that time, Arif put a scarf around Mim's neck and kept her hanging with the beam of the room with the help of his family members.
He then fled away from the house. Receiving information, Mim's father went to his son-in-law's house and took critically injured daughter to Jamalpur General Hospital first and then to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where Mim died on October 25 while undergoing treatment.
The RAB official further said they started investigation after filing a case with Jamalpur Sadar Police Station. Later on, RAB conducted raid being confirmed about the location of Arif and arrested him from Ghagra area under Gafargaon Upazila.
Besides, the elite force members are trying to arrest rest of the accused, the RAB official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Mymensingh, Noakhali
Mortar shells recovered in Dinajpur
FFs get smart ID cards, digital certificates in Sirajganj
Man held on charge of killing pregnant wife
Five people murdered in four districts
Shrimp farmers frustrated over price fall
CHCPs get laptops at Bhaluka
Two people crushed under train in Rangpur, Sirajganj


Latest News
BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car in Sylhet, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft