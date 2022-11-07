Man held on charge of killing pregnant wife

JAMALPUR, Nov 6: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-14) arrested a man for allegedly killing his pregnant wife in the district.

The 22-year old Arif was arrested on Friday morning from Ghagra area under Gafargaon Upazila in Mymensingh District.

In a press release, Jamalpur RAB-14 CPC-1 Company Commander Ashique Uz Zaman on Friday afternoon said Arif of Goherpara Nishindi Village under Jamalpur Sadar upazila married Mim Akter, 20, daughter of Moktar Hossain of Amin Nagar area under the same upazila one year back. Mim's father gave Arif Tk 3 lakh in cash and furniture as dowry during the marriage. After a few months, Mim's father-in-law's family members started putting pressure on her to pay more dowry money and began torturing her.

Ashique Uz Zaman said Mim, who was nine-month long pregnant, became unconscious when husband Arif had beaten her for dowry at night of October 18 last. At that time, Arif put a scarf around Mim's neck and kept her hanging with the beam of the room with the help of his family members.

He then fled away from the house. Receiving information, Mim's father went to his son-in-law's house and took critically injured daughter to Jamalpur General Hospital first and then to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where Mim died on October 25 while undergoing treatment.

The RAB official further said they started investigation after filing a case with Jamalpur Sadar Police Station. Later on, RAB conducted raid being confirmed about the location of Arif and arrested him from Ghagra area under Gafargaon Upazila.

Besides, the elite force members are trying to arrest rest of the accused, the RAB official added.









