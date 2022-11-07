Five people murdered in four districts

Five people including a woman and a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Narsingdi, Gazipur, Bogura and Noakhali, recently.

NARSINGDI: a housewife was killed allegedly by her husband in Raipura Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Lavli Akhter, 30, wife of Sujon Mia, a resident of Mahmudpur area in the upazila. She was the daughter of Aman Ullah of Sreenagar Union.

Police and local sources said members of her in-law's family often had altercations with Lavli.

However, a quarrel was taken place in between Lavli and her husband in the house at around 1am on Sunday.

As a sequel to it, Sujon killed his wife at dawn.

Hearing the scream of Lavli, locals rushed in and saw her dead body.

They, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the deceased's husband and his all family members went into hiding soon after the incident.

Raipura Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Gobinda Sarker confirmed the incident.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A three-year-old minor boy was slaughtered with a sharp blade allegedly by his father in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Solaiman, son of Kajol, a resident of Jangalia Village in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Shamim Mia said Kajol allegedly killed his son by slaughtering his throat with a sharp blade in the house at around 9:30 pm.

Locals rushed to the house after hearing the shouting of the child's mother and informed police after detaining Kajol.

A case was filed by the deceased's uncle Azgar against Kajol with Kaliganj PS in this regard.

Kajol was, later, sent to jail following a court order, SI Shamim added.

BOGURA: Two teenagers have been murdered in separate incidents in the district in three days.

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death by miscreants in Uttar Godarpara area in the district town on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam Robin, 17, son of Nawshad Ali, a resident in the area. He was a ninth grader at Technical Training Centre.

According to police and local sources, miscreants stabbed Robin in Uttar Godarpara area at around 10pm, leaving him critically injured. He screamed for help before became unconscious.

Later on, locals rescued him and took him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Upashahar Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Sujan Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

On the other hand, another teenage boy was stabbed to death in a clash in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district.

Deceased Md Shakib, 18, was the son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Borotitkhur Village under Kharna Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.

Police and local sources said two groups expressed hostility with each other centring selling the stolen sand from a road construction project of Kharna Union Parishad (UP).

Shakib had been locked into an altercation with the UP member Ziaur Rahman and his associate Noyon following the issue on October 30 last.

As a sequel to it, a group of miscreants under supervision of the UP member Ziaur stabbed Shakib at night, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to the SZRMH.

Later on, Shakib succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH at around 10am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's mother Asma Khatun lodged a murder case with Shajahanpur PS accusing seven known and four unnamed persons.

Shajahanpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are conducting drives to nab the accused.

NOAKHALI: A man was killed in a clash over land in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hashem Majhi, 55, son of Ali Azam, a resident of Rehania Village under Burirchar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a long standing dispute over the ownership of a piece of land was going on in between two sons of Hanif and Foyez Uddin, son of Motaleb, in Rehania area. Hashem Majhi was on the side of Foyez.

During an arbitration at Rahmatpur Bazar at around 7:30pm over settling the matter, a group of people attacked on Hashem, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Hashem Majhi dead.

However, police have arrested two persons in this regard.

The arrested men are Sharif Uddin and Jewel.

Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya PS Amir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other accused.









