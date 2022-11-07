

Shrimp farmers frustrated over price fall

Primary price of the white shrimp was bringing smile on their faces in the beginning of the season. But the price fall started in the middle of the season, and it is continuing causing frustration to growers.

Most families in the upazila are, somehow, dependent on shrimp cultivation, processing or trading.

Paikgachha, Batiaghata and Dumuria upazilas and entire southern region are shrimp-cultivation dominated. Shrimp farming began in the upazila in 1980s.

The present shrimp farming enclosures in the upazila is 4,000 across 1,775 hectares.

After meeting demand of shrimps in the country, shrimps are being exported to other countries. Yearly the government is fetching crores of money.

Beneficiaries engaged in the shrimp sub-sector said, if effective measure is not taken, this profit-making foreign revenue-earning shrimp economy will just disappear.

Fry crisis and high price, death by virus, high land contact price as well as high-labour cost, and cheap price of Bagda have caused the disarray.

Bagda that was selling at Tk 1,000 per kg is now available at Tk 600, and that of Tk 700 is selling at Tk 450.

Fariahs or wholesalers count losses every day.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers Sheikh Nazrul Islam and Sheikh Abdul Alim said, such shrimp price fall will not only affect dwellers of Dumuria, Paikgachha and Batiaghata upazilas, the country will also be harmed in achieving foreign currency.

