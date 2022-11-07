Video
Home Countryside

CHCPs get laptops at Bhaluka

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Nov 6: Laptops were distributed among Community Health Care Providers (CHCP) of Upazila Health Complex and a cell counter for CVC test was inaugurated in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.
Local Lawmaker Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu spoke as the chief guest at the programme on Saturday morning with Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Hasanul Hossain in the chair.
Bhaluka Press Club president Kamrul Hasan Pathan Kamal and Residential Mediacal Officer of Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex Dr Joy Sarkar, among others, also spoke at the programme.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Hasanul Hossain said a total of 23 laptops and 37 tabs have been distributed among the CHCPs. The establishment of cell counters for CVC test will enable service aspirants to conduct the test accurately and at low cost, he added.


