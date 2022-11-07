Two people crushed under train in Rangpur, Sirajganj

An elderly man and a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Rangpur and Sirajganj, in four days.

RANGPUR: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Kawnia Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nagen, 75, hailed from Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram District.

According to local sources, a Parbatipur-bound train hit the man near Kawnia Railway Station in the morning while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmonirhat Railway Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sufura Bewa, 70, wife of late Bazlur Rahman, a resident of Railway Colony area under Sirajganj Municipality.

Sirajganj Railway PS OC Harun ar Rashid said a commuter train from Ishwardi hit the woman on the Yard Rail Line of the municipality at around 8pm while she was crossing the railway line, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them, the OC added.









