Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Couple, farmer found dead in two districts

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Three people including a couple have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sylhet and Naogaon, on Sunday.
SYLHET: The hanging bodies of a man and his wife have been recovered from separate rooms of their house in Pathantula area in the city on Sunday.
Police recovered the bodies from Pallabi residential area at around 11:30am.
The deceased were identified as Ripon Das, 30, and his wife Shipa Talukder, 27.
Police sources said hearing cry of the couple's two-year-old daughter, the neighbours knocked the door. But they did not get any response from inside. Later on, the locals broke open the door and found the bodies hanging from the ceiling of separate rooms in the house. They, later, informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.
A suicide note was also recovered from the house but who wrote this has yet to clear.
Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Ajbahar Ali Sheikh said the reason behind their death could not be known immediately. Either they have committed suicide, or might have been killed due to family feud, police suspect.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the police official added.
RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a farmer from a cropland in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Swapon Akhand, 39, son of Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Joysar Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Swapon went out of the house on Saturday noon, but did not return. Family members of the deceased did not find him anywhere despite searching for him in different areas.
Later on, some passersby spotted the body lying at a cropland in the area on Sunday noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Raninagar Police Station (PS) Selim Reza confirmed the incident.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and filing of a case with Raninagar PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Mymensingh, Noakhali
Mortar shells recovered in Dinajpur
FFs get smart ID cards, digital certificates in Sirajganj
Man held on charge of killing pregnant wife
Five people murdered in four districts
Shrimp farmers frustrated over price fall
CHCPs get laptops at Bhaluka
Two people crushed under train in Rangpur, Sirajganj


Latest News
Sylhet BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft