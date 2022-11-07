Couple, farmer found dead in two districts

Three people including a couple have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sylhet and Naogaon, on Sunday.

SYLHET: The hanging bodies of a man and his wife have been recovered from separate rooms of their house in Pathantula area in the city on Sunday.

Police recovered the bodies from Pallabi residential area at around 11:30am.

The deceased were identified as Ripon Das, 30, and his wife Shipa Talukder, 27.

Police sources said hearing cry of the couple's two-year-old daughter, the neighbours knocked the door. But they did not get any response from inside. Later on, the locals broke open the door and found the bodies hanging from the ceiling of separate rooms in the house. They, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

A suicide note was also recovered from the house but who wrote this has yet to clear.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Ajbahar Ali Sheikh said the reason behind their death could not be known immediately. Either they have committed suicide, or might have been killed due to family feud, police suspect.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the police official added.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a farmer from a cropland in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Swapon Akhand, 39, son of Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Joysar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Swapon went out of the house on Saturday noon, but did not return. Family members of the deceased did not find him anywhere despite searching for him in different areas.

Later on, some passersby spotted the body lying at a cropland in the area on Sunday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Raninagar Police Station (PS) Selim Reza confirmed the incident.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and filing of a case with Raninagar PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.









