Four killed, three injured in separate road mishaps

Four people including a minor child and a woman have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Dinajpur and Mymensingh, in two days.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A seven-year-old minor boy was killed as an auto-rickshaw hit him in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Zaber, son of Md Imam Hossain, a resident of Shialkathi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit the boy when he was crossing a road near Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex at around 4pm, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Kawkhali Police Station (PS) Md Boni Amin confirmed the incident.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: An ethnic man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in Mission Mor area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway in the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Kawlus Mardy, 40, son of late Shibcharan Mardy, a resident of Abirerpara Village in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Raqib Hossain, 17, son of Iqbal Hossain Mandal, and Bullet, 21, son of Matin Mandal, residents of Bagda Village under Gobindaganj Upazila in Gaibandha District.

Police and local sources said Raqib and Bullet were going to Raniganj Bazar from Ghoraghat at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit Kawlus, a pedestrian, in Mission Mor area after losing its control over the steering, which left three of them seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where Kawlus succumbed to his injuries.

The injured were, later, shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said Medical Officer of Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex Dr Saad Samash.

Ghoraghat PS Inspector (Investigation) Mominul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two people including a woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Bhaluka Upazila of the district in two days.

A woman was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khodeza Begum, 55, wife of Abdul Haque, a resident of Gadumia Purba Para area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit the woman in Kathali area in the morning, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

On the other hand, a man was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain Rishad, hailed from Muktagachha Upazila in the district. He worked as a credt officer of Aspara Poribesh Unnayan Foundation at Salna Branch.

Police and local sources said Shahadat and his colleague Md Rafique were returning home from their workplace in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, they met the tragic accident in Hazirbazar area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, which left both of them critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured, but Shahadat succumbed to his injuries on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.















