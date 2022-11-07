Deplorable wooden bridge causes public suffering



The risky wooden bridge in Pachwim Indrakul Village at Bauphal. photo: observer

Locals have been demanding a permanent bridge at the canal point for a long time. But the authorities concerned are yet to take any initiative in this regard.

More than 200 families of the village are suffering due to the risky wooden bridge.

Two years back, a business man took an initiative with villagers and raised the temporary bridge. But it has now turned deplorable.

Villagers Nurul Islam and Saijuddin Haldar said, "If there would be only a small iron bridge, we can communicate safely. But none is taking any step in this regard."

Everyday, students are passing the risky bridge taking life risk, he added.

Surja Moni Union Chairman Anwar Hossain Bachchu said, a step will be taken soon in this regard.

Upazila Engineer Sultan Hossain said, for public interest, the bridge raising initiative will be taken soon.











