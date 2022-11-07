UN climate conference and Bangladesh



Matiur Rahman



Under the Paris agreement, each country commits to publishing carbon emission reduction targets and measures taken to address the effects of climate change and adaptation measures. Governments committed to reducing current global maximum temperatures to "pre-industrial levels". It was a concerted effort to limit global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. At the time, governments set an ambitious goal of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.



COP-27 is the 27th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This annual meeting brings together the 198 member states of the Convention; to discuss coordinated action to combat the effects of global climate change.



At the conference, representatives from different countries will discuss climate change mitigation (reducing greenhouse gas emissions that make our planet increasingly warm). They will also discuss adapting to the environmental impacts of climate change, moving away from fossil fuels, and potentially becoming more disaster resilient to adapt to the effects of climate change. There will also be discussions on identifying avenues of support.



Cop-27 is said to be a do-or-die moment for global action on climate change. Experts say the world is currently unable to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius. And this reality has become more evident after the various natural events of the last year.



Dealing with the ongoing economic impact of Covid-19, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the severe effects of climate change in the form of various disasters; has created significant barriers to international cooperation, including reducing carbon emissions. In this situation, the Paris Agreement has reached the verge of irrelevance. In this reality, COP 27 - is essential to help developing countries deal with the damage caused by climate change and to maintain an area of international cooperation.



Last year the Climate Conference (COP 26) was held in Glasgow, Scotland and the Glasgow Climate Conference ended with a consensus on some issues. These include ending fossil fuel subsidies and pledging to reduce the use of coal-fired power. COP 26 finalizes what is known as Article 6 of the Paris Rulebook, which paves the way for carbon emissions trading.



Experts say COP-26 was a disappointment for developing countries. Because the conference was supposed to accelerate financial assistance from developed countries to deal with the permanent and irreversible damage caused by climate change, there has been no progress in this regard. Although the Glasgow conference acknowledged the need to address climate change and its impacts, the session ended without clear guidance on providing financial assistance to overcome it.



South Asian countries are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, such as droughts, floods, cyclones and other disasters, erratic rainfall, heavy rains and untimely floods, etc. In addition, displacement and migration in South Asia due to the impact of climate change are also becoming evident.



In 2022 alone, several extreme natural disasters hit South Asia. Severe floods in Pakistan have affected at least 33 million people and caused at least $10 billion in property damage.



Bangladesh is one of the most affected countries in the world due to climate change. The impact of climate change is getting more intense day by day. Earlier this year, massive floods displaced and destroyed the livelihoods of millions in northeastern Bangladesh and damaged property and crops. The people of the coastal districts of Bangladesh are yet to recover from the damage caused by the recent Cyclone Sitrang.



In this situation, it has become essential to reduce global warming. It now appears to be a matter of life and death for us, and especially for the people of those countries who constantly struggle with extreme weather.



Before COP 27, various organizations made several recommendations to world leaders. For example, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and emphasizing renewable and sustainable energy compatible with the local environment; ensuring climate justice in line with cultural and social norms; focusing on protecting and empowering women in all climate change initiatives; conservation of forests and trees in line with livelihoods of tribal people; use of local knowledge in all climate change planning and local involvement in victim identification; basic climate-enhancing rights like fundamental human rights; international recognition of climate refugees and planned destruction of the environment as 'Ecocide', ensure transparency and accountability in statistics and survey results of climate change damaged and strengthen government and international sanctions against polluting multinational companies; etc.



Climate change adaptation and mitigation activities in developing countries have stalled due to the impact of the coronavirus, rising oil and gas prices due to the Ukraine-Russia war, and increased military spending by developed countries. In this regard, Bangladesh and other affected countries should unite to convince the developed countries to announce a roadmap for the compensation promised earlier.



Due to climate change, events such as floods, tsunamis, cyclones and wildfires have become more pronounced worldwide. However, consumption and exports of carbon-emitting fossil fuels have increased, and financing for coal-based energy projects has increased. As a result, the affected countries should be vocal in collecting the compensation money.



Due to the developed countries' obstruction, it was impossible to create a separate fund to deal with the damage at the 2021 climate conference. Instead, funding for food security and environmental and biodiversity conservation activities in affected countries have been reduced. In light of the Paris Agreement, the upcoming conference should emphasize climate change adaptation, mitigation and financing, and Bangladesh and other affected countries should play an essential role in their interests.

The writer is a researcher and

development worker







