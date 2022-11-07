Alternative to usual currencies

Very recent past, central bank has allowed banks to maintain accounts in Chinese Yuan Renminbi (CNY) with their correspondents/branches abroad for settlement of cross border transactions executed in this currency. As a result of the instructions, trade transactions for exports and imports can be executed by CNY. There comes a question whether this instruction is a new one or not. It is observed that in 2018 Bangladeshi banks were allowed to maintain clearing accounts in CNY with central bank.



Foreign exchange regulations state that central bank operates a foreign currency clearing system enabling banks to settle their mutual claims in US Dollar, Pound Sterling, Euro, Japanese Yen and Canadian Dollar arising from interbank transactions; to economize the time and cost involved in settlements through correspondents abroad. Under this arrangement, banks maintain clearing accounts with central bank in US Dollar, Pound Sterling, Euro, Japanese Yen and Canadian Dollar. As per regulations, clearing accounts are allowed to be used for transfers to and from correspondents abroad. In addition to currencies noted above, clearing accounts in CNY were allowed to be maintained with central bank in 2018.



Central bank's regulations permit to transfer funds from clearing accounts to other accounts maintained correspondents abroad. As such, maintaining CNY clearing accounts is not sufficient for global transactions, accounts known as 'nostro' are needed to be maintained abroad. Otherwise, clearing accounts with central bank would be enough for cross border payment settlements. But such supports are not possible to have from clearing accounts. These accounts are mainly used to facilitate domestic transactions like settlement of payments against inland back to back letters of credit and interbank transactions. Considering this situation, no questions will arise if banks were allowed in 2018 to maintain nostro accounts abroad in addition to maintaining clearing accounts with central bank.



Bangladesh has developed export trade to a greater extent. In the immediate past financial year, export earnings were recorded at around 50 billion US dollar. It is expected that it may exceed 60 billion US dollar during the current financial year. The export trade depends on input procurements from external sources. Bangladesh moves goods to western world but procures inputs from East and South East Asia. The procurement is possible to be executed in regional currency. China is a major sourcing point for all procurements - inputs for exports, raw materials for import substitution industries, commercial imports and imports of capital goods. There is a gulf of gap between imports from China and exports to China.



Business insiders show that Chinese suppliers are reluctant to export goods in their currency. Bangladeshi exporters do not feel comfortable also to procure inputs in CNY since their earnings are mostly in US dollar. If it is so, there appears a question: why notification has been issued declaring CNY for use in cross border transactions? In practice, third currency is of help to settle transactions in different situation. This situation is reported to have been overcome by way of Chinese currency, CNY. But there is a problem regarding liquidity support as inflows of CNY. Bangladesh exports to China, constituting an insignificant amount. This insignificant amount is also settled in non-Chinese currency. As such, no alternative but buy CNY through US dollar is the only solution to make relevant other payments, cross-currency in particular. It is true that respective banks need to buy CNY through US dollar. Another question appears before banks selling US dollar for buying CNY: where CNY is to be parked? In normal way, currency sellers do not make payments directly to beneficiaries. The fund to be purchased first will be retained in accounts abroad maintained in the name of purchasing banks from which beneficiaries will be paid. In this operational point of view, resident banks need to maintain CNY accounts abroad. But it does not mean that such accounts will be maintained only in China, rather these may be opened with banks operating in different financial hubs like the City of London, New York, Frankfurt, Zurich, Dubai, and many more locations.



Media reports show that China has given duty free market access to Bangladeshi goods around 98 percent in tariff lines. This includes manufactured goods under which leather goods can play major role as one of export items. It is easy to say but difficult to implement. This is also true for having benefits of market access because of different non-tariff bottlenecks. However, export windows to Chinese market may open up tomorrow. Chinese exporters do not supply goods in CNY, as noted earlier. But it will be opposite in case of exports to China. Chinese importers may prefer to export from Bangladesh in their currency. If it happens so, Bangladeshi banks will receive payment in CNY which needs to be parked in nostro accounts maintained in this currency. So, maintaining nostro accounts in CNY is inevitable.



Why such type of accounts is not maintained by Indian currency, INR is another question. India is one of the largest trade partners of Bangladesh. In the context of trade with India, Bangladesh is a net importer. This is also true for the trade case with China. With regards to settlement of transactions with India, ACU mechanism is in operation. India also allows settlement of payments in INR. Very recent time, Indian central bank issued a notification to execute trade payment settlement in INR for which trade partners' banks need to open special Rupee accounts with banks in India. Trade partners' INR accounts will be credited with payments against exports to India. The INR balances held in accounts will be used to import by trade partners from India. Export to India by Bangladesh is lower compared to imports from India. Bangladeshi exporters are not always importers. If imports are required, India may not be necessarily the sourcing country. As such, there need double coincidences of export and import in same value to execute transactions by INR with India. The model may be fit for countries having problems to execute trade in convertible currencies due to transactional problems. Bangladesh is in comfortable position to trade with India by way of ACU mechanism.



If imports are possible to be executed in CNY, central bank regulation regarding maintaining accounts in this currency will bring fruitful result. CNY is a depreciating currency which can support Bangladesh to import from China at competitive prices. On the other hand, accounts in CNY will support to park export proceeds. The regulation is not a policy-type, rather it will work as an operational framework to execute transactions in CNY in the say way Bangladesh does with other convertible currencies like New Zealand dollar, Danish Kroner and the like, transactions of which are very insignificant.



Operational framework is not a way out to bypass international currencies like US dollar. Rather it may support trade transactions of Bangladesh. In executing transactions by CNY, Bangladesh cannot avoid the role of US dollar as global currency for buying CNY since earnings from exports in this currency will never be as adequate as required. Moreover, Chinese loans are not in their currency. As such, international currencies cannot be bypassed for settlement of payments against regional transactions. As said earlier, instruction by central bank carries operational view to execute transactions in Chinese currency. As such, maintaining accounts in CNY with banks abroad will not be an issue regarding geopolitics.



