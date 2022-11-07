Fruitful agreement to solve energy crisis



M Mesbahuddin Sarker



Fuel is a daily necessity, the lifeblood of world trade, the driving force of the economy. That is why more than 100 million barrels of oil are transported from one end of the world to another every day. The country's industries, businesses and homes are going through the difficult time of the energy crisis. Most of the time, due to non-availability of gas and electricity, valuable time is lost, production costs increase, economic recession is feared.The textile and garment industry, the country's largest foreign exchange earner, is heavily dependent on gas and electricity. At present, 60 percent is at risk due to lack of gas-electricity and 25 to 40 percent of production in other industries is feared. Investment of 1 core 60 thousand dollars is already under threat.



Due to the crisis, domestic and international entrepreneurs are now in a state of chaos.If the fuel crisis that has been going on for the past few months continues, production will be severely disrupted, thereby negatively impacting exports.This will cause us to lose our international market. It may be noted that currently there is a total annual demand of 994.4 billion cubic feet of gas, of which 46 percent is used for power generation, 15 percent for captive power industry, 13 percent for domestic use, 5 percent for fertilizer factories, 4 percent for CNG, 1 percent for commercial use and 0.10 percent for the tea garden.More than 80 percent of these fuels used come from companies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.



Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL) is the main and largest natural gas producer owned by the Government of Bangladesh and operated by Petrobangla. Titus, Habiganj, Bakhrabad, Narsingdi, Meghna, Kamta and Sangu gas fields are under this organization. A total of 20.2% of gas is generated from these. Note that currently 62 percent of electricity generation in the country is through gas. Out of this, 50 percent is fulfilled through locally discovered gas and 12 percent through LNG. Recently, due to the devaluation of the currency due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, the price of oil has increased by 60 percent in the international market.That's why electricity prices are up nearly 60 percent this year, and in 2023 it is expected to be 75 percent higher than the average of the past five years. By 2024, Australian coal and US natural gas prices are expected to double. At the same time, the price of European natural gas could be almost four times higher (source World Bank).



The first shock of these has been in developing countries including Bangladesh. As a result, the country's industries, factories, food and even electricity production are more dependent on gas, putting energy security at risk.The gas crisis in the country is taking such a shape that people are using LPG cylinders for cooking at home, giving up the hope of pipe line gas.There are currently 12.54 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas reserves that may last for the next 10 years.There is also a trend of increasing at the rate of 10 percent every year. In this situation, load shedding has been going on since July as there is a shortage of about 2000 megawatts of electricity in the country every day.Due to high prices, the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market has been stopped since last August. Incidentally, Petrobangla spent about Tk 40,000crores on LNG import in 2021-22 fiscal year, which is twice the amount of LNG import in the previous fiscal year.



To get the success of the agreement to solve the energy crisis, the first thing to do is (1) Importing LNG gas from abroad (two) Finding new gas fields.Of the 26 blocks Bangladesh has in the Bay of Bengal, 13 are in the shallow sea and 13 are in the deep sea.Bangladesh's maritime boundary with India and Myanmar was settled in 2013, but exploration of offshore gas fields has not been carried out. But Myanmar discovered gas fields very quickly.



However, for deep sea gas exploration, it is necessary to create a database of where the gas fields are by surveying through domestic and foreign experts. However, experts think that the possibility of obtaining gas in the sea near Myanmar is high.



However, for cost-effective and sustainable development, the following initiatives should be taken: Conducting gas exploration activities on a comprehensive basis to ensure long-term energy security; Increasing use of own coal in power generation; Adopting technology-based cost-effective energy strategies; Reducing the use of coal, LPG, biogas in industries; Encouraging the use of solar electricity and increasing investment in production; Giving responsibility to private companies to purchase LNG from sport market; Adopting a simple method of solar power generation on the rooftops of EPZ factories;Building a culture of energy and power saving at various levels including system losses; Discouraging and phasing out the use of CNG in vehicles; Keeping fridge, AC and light fan off when unnecessary.



It should be noted that currently around 2.8 lakh units of air conditioners are being used across the country and only in Dhaka the use of AC is increasing by 20 percent every year.

The writer is professor,

Institute of Information Technology, Jahangirnagar University













