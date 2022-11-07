

PM’s call to boost food production



We consider it as a time befitting and encouraging call, well in tuned with the country's food production reality.



Engagement in food systems plays a key role in providing productive employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people. For multiple reasons, youth is an important demographic in development. Moreover, from a development perspective, today's youth generation is on the front line. The generation unquestionably will have to cope with adverse effects of environmental and climate change, which are likely to accelerate and intensify during their lifetimes and those of their children. Therefore, now it has turned essential for our youth to launch more initiatives linked to production and processing of food items in their respective areas.



However, referring to future predictions made by a number of international organizations, the PM also mentioned that a worldwide famine may hit and many developed countries are also facing economic recession now.



Understandably, unless we take precautionary measures from right now it will be difficult to cope during the time of a future famine.



Needs be mentioned, it has long been touted that Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food. In fact, this is repeated time and again from almost all quarters of the government. However, the reality is that Bangladesh reportedly had to import more than 10.5 million tonnes (10,533,000) of food grain in the last fiscal year.



We are particularly apprehensive since, the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) by the Working Group II of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows how food production is at risk because of the heat and drought. The report anticipates more severe food security risks due to climate change, leading to malnutrition in South Asia - one of the global hotspots of high human vulnerability - due to global warming of two degrees Celsius or higher. Unfortunately, it is already evident in today's Bangladesh.



We also take the PM's call to boost food production with a sharp sense of urgency against the backdrop of a global economic crisis triggered by high inflation and energy shortage.



Most importantly, the Covid-19 Pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War, Climate Change altogether have dangerously poised a grave risk of massive famine and hunger worldwide. And we should accordingly prepare and store sufficient amount of food for this crisis looming large by the day. Thus, it is imperative to inspire and incorporate our youth force in the country's food systems.

While addressing a function on the 51st National Cooperatives Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) virtually on Saturday - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon the country's youth folk to engage in inspiring people to form cooperatives for boosting food production and taking the country ahead further.We consider it as a time befitting and encouraging call, well in tuned with the country's food production reality.Engagement in food systems plays a key role in providing productive employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people. For multiple reasons, youth is an important demographic in development. Moreover, from a development perspective, today's youth generation is on the front line. The generation unquestionably will have to cope with adverse effects of environmental and climate change, which are likely to accelerate and intensify during their lifetimes and those of their children. Therefore, now it has turned essential for our youth to launch more initiatives linked to production and processing of food items in their respective areas.However, referring to future predictions made by a number of international organizations, the PM also mentioned that a worldwide famine may hit and many developed countries are also facing economic recession now.Understandably, unless we take precautionary measures from right now it will be difficult to cope during the time of a future famine.Needs be mentioned, it has long been touted that Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food. In fact, this is repeated time and again from almost all quarters of the government. However, the reality is that Bangladesh reportedly had to import more than 10.5 million tonnes (10,533,000) of food grain in the last fiscal year.We are particularly apprehensive since, the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) by the Working Group II of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows how food production is at risk because of the heat and drought. The report anticipates more severe food security risks due to climate change, leading to malnutrition in South Asia - one of the global hotspots of high human vulnerability - due to global warming of two degrees Celsius or higher. Unfortunately, it is already evident in today's Bangladesh.We also take the PM's call to boost food production with a sharp sense of urgency against the backdrop of a global economic crisis triggered by high inflation and energy shortage.Most importantly, the Covid-19 Pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War, Climate Change altogether have dangerously poised a grave risk of massive famine and hunger worldwide. And we should accordingly prepare and store sufficient amount of food for this crisis looming large by the day. Thus, it is imperative to inspire and incorporate our youth force in the country's food systems.