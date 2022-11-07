

IBBL holds conference on foreign trade performance evaluation

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, spoke at the programme as chief guest and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, addressed the program as a special guest, according to a media statement.

Established in 1983 as the first Islamic bank in southeast Asia, it is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange.