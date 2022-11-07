

Padma Bank holds anti-money laundering workshop

The programme was held at the Bank's Learning and Talent Development Center, Mirpur, on Saturday under the supervision of the AML and CFT Division.

A total of 55 participants from different relevant Divisions of the Bank's Corporate Head Office attended the program. Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO, formally inaugurated the Workshop where Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, Zabed Amin, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Joint Director Khandaker Ashif Rabbani, among others attended the event.

After the inaugural program, the Joint Director of BFIU conducted the main Workshop. During his presentation, he focused on the theoretical and practical aspects of credit back money laundering and the necessary awareness and responsibilities the bankers need to possess and deliver respectively to deter the credit back method of money laundering. The Workshop ended with a Q/A session.



