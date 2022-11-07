

SIBL opens 179th Branch in Khagrachari

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the inaugural programme.

Among others, Shane Alam, Chairman of Chagrachari Sadar Upzilla Parishad, Alhaj Mohammad Kashem, Chairman of Dighinala Upzilla Parishad, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL, Sayed Md. Sohel, Zonal Head, Chattogram Zone, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication among others were present along with local bankers, businessmen and elite.



