Cadet college admission application fee through bKash

This year also, admission seekers of 12 cadet colleges including three girls' cadet colleges can pay application fee conveniently through bKash. They can complete the admission application process online by paying the fee through bKash till December 07, 2022, says a press release.

Detailed process of the application and fee payment of cadet college admission is available on the website - https://cadetcollegeadmission.army.mil.bd/. To apply, admission seekers need to click on 'Apply Now' in the website. In next step, they need to sign up by entering name, mobile number, email, date of birth and password. After that, they will have to log in by entering user ID and password. Next, they need to select 'bKash' from 'Payment' option and put the amount (BDT 1500) to complete the payment. Upon successful payment, applicants will receive SMS notification. Written test of the cadet colleges will be held on January 06, 2023.

Payment of academic fees including admission application, and other fees through bKash has become popular to the students and their guardians. At present, bKash is providing fee payment service to more than 1200 public and private educational institutions across the country.



