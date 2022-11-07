Video
5271 people opened BO account in October

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

The number of investors in the bourse has increased in the last one month. Among these new investors there are male and female investors. At the same time, the number of institutional investors has also increased. However, the number of foreign investors decreased.
The number of Beneficiary Owners (BO) accounts has increased to more than 5,000 in the last one month due to arrival of new investors in the stock market. All of these are BO accounts of domestic investors. In the last one month, the BO account of foreign investors has decreased by more than 50 per cent while the BO account of domestic investors has increased. According to Central Depository of Bangladesh (CDBL) data, on the first working day of October or October 2, BO accounts were 18.48 lakh, which increased to 18.54 lakh on November 3. That is, 5,336 BO accounts have increased in the last one month.
According to CDBL data, currently male investors have 13.84 lakh BO accounts. At the beginning of October, this number was 13.80 lakh. That is, the account of male investors has increased by 4,201 within a month.
On the other hand, women investors currently have 4.53 lakh BO accounts. At the beginning of October, this number was 4.52 lakh. According to this, the BO account of women investors increased by 1,000 in one month.
Company BO accounts have increased by 131 in the last one month. Currently there are 16,238 company BO accounts. At the beginning of October, this number was 16,107.
Meanwhile, the BO accounts of women, men and companies have increased, but the BO accounts of foreign investors have decreased. At present there are 63,043 BO accounts in the name of foreign investors. At the beginning of October, foreign investors' BO accounts were 63,113. That is, the BO accounts of foreign investors decreased by 70 in the last one month.
On the other hand, currently there are 17.75 lakh BO accounts in the name of domestic investors. At the beginning of October, there were 17.69 lakh BO accounts. That is, in the last one month, the BO account of domestic investors has increased by 5,275.


