Vivo brings Y22s smartphone

Global smartphone brand Vivo's Y series is known for providing flagship experience to users with reasonable and affordable pricing. Vivo Y series' latest addition, Y22s, is no way different to that promise. The latest one hit the market with amazing photography experience, stylish and trendy design and aimed to fascinate young generation.

Built with the Snapdragon 680 processor, Vivo Y22s promises powerful performance that makes every function smooth and uninterrupted. The device is powered by the powerful with 5000mAh battery with the 18W Fast Charge. The combination of a powerful processor, long battery capabilities and quick charring is a combo that makes Y22s so alluring.

The smartphone offers the users 6GB RAM with the upgraded Extended RAM feature along with 128GB ROM that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.

The device offers a powerful 50MP main camera with large sensor that makes pictures clear, amazing, and bright. Features like Video Face Beauty, Multi-Style Portrait along with the Super Night Camera make the smartphone much desired one. The Video Face Beauty enhances every aspect of the users' face while taking selfies or shooting a video. The Multi-Style Portrait includes many styles for users looking for a personalized portrait and the Super Night Mode on the rear camera uses multi-frame denoising to help you capture the beautiful night scenes even during low light conditions.















