Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo brings Y22s smartphone

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Global smartphone brand Vivo's Y series is known for providing flagship experience to users with reasonable and affordable pricing. Vivo Y series' latest addition, Y22s, is no way different to that promise. The latest one hit the market with amazing photography experience, stylish and trendy design and aimed to fascinate young generation.
Built with the Snapdragon 680 processor, Vivo Y22s promises powerful performance that makes every function smooth and uninterrupted. The device is powered by the powerful with 5000mAh battery with the 18W Fast Charge. The combination of a powerful processor, long battery capabilities and quick charring is a combo that makes Y22s so alluring.
The smartphone offers the users 6GB RAM with the upgraded Extended RAM feature along with 128GB ROM that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.
The device offers a powerful 50MP main camera with large sensor that makes pictures clear, amazing, and bright. Features like Video Face Beauty, Multi-Style Portrait along with the Super Night Camera make the smartphone much desired one. The Video Face Beauty enhances every aspect of the users' face while taking selfies or shooting a video. The Multi-Style Portrait includes many styles for users looking for a personalized portrait and the Super Night Mode on the rear camera uses multi-frame denoising to help you capture the beautiful night scenes even during low light conditions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds conference on foreign trade performance evaluation
Matiul Islam joins City Bank as Independent Director
Padma Bank holds anti-money laundering workshop
SIBL opens 179th Branch in Khagrachari
Russia becomes India’s top oil supplier in October
Cadet college admission application fee through bKash
Kenya Airways pilots extend strike
‘Many angry with me’: Twitter founder’s apology amid mass layoffs


Latest News
Sylhet BNP leader AFM Kamal stabbed dead inside car, one detained
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft