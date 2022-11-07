

Sonali Bank inks deal with BMET to collect fees, charges of expats

An event was held in this regard at the BMET conference room in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and BMET Director (admin and finance) Md Jakir Hossan signed the deal on behalf of their respective organization.

At the signing ceremony, BMET Director General (Additional Secretary) Md. Shahidul Alam NDC, Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank Niranjan Chandra Debnath and officials of both organisations were present.

Under this agreement, ongoing expatriates will be able to get their all banking services through Sonali Bank's online services and expatriates will also be able to send their remittance in any branch of Sonali Bank within the fastest time.









Sonali Bank Limited has signed an agreement with the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) to collect expatriates' fees and charges through Sonali Payment Gateway.An event was held in this regard at the BMET conference room in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and BMET Director (admin and finance) Md Jakir Hossan signed the deal on behalf of their respective organization.At the signing ceremony, BMET Director General (Additional Secretary) Md. Shahidul Alam NDC, Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank Niranjan Chandra Debnath and officials of both organisations were present.Under this agreement, ongoing expatriates will be able to get their all banking services through Sonali Bank's online services and expatriates will also be able to send their remittance in any branch of Sonali Bank within the fastest time.