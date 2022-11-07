Video
Domestic travel is now safer with ShareTrip's travel insurance

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Online Travel Agency (OTA), ShareTrip, is now providing Domestic Travel Insurance for all of their customers. Travelers can now roam within the country worry-free as insurance coverage will provide protection in various health-related emergencies, says a press release.
Domestic Travel Insurance covers protection against diseases, including Covid-19 and Dengue, faced during traveling or at the destination. It also covers accidental hospitalization, including daycare treatment, or even death, making domestic traveling more financially secure. In addition to a lot of fun and excitement, traveling also often comes with uncertainties, making travelers and their loved ones feel anxious. To make the entire travel experience across all domestic routes a bit more worry-free, ShareTrip is providing this Domestic Travel Insurance, protecting travelers from any untoward incidents. This insurance coverage will be free of cost for all customers booking flights through the ShareTrip official website and mobile app.
In this regard, Sadia Haque, Co-founder, and CEO, ShareTrip, said, "When we travel, we step out of the warmth of our homes into a world full of excitement. To make the traveling experience safer and worry-free, we are offering Domestic Travel Insurance across all travel routes within the country. Now, our customers can travel with peace of mind, without the financial burden or anxiety of uncertainties."
ShareTrip offers an array of services for travelers looking to have their traveling necessities fulfilled. From flights, hotels, and visas to comprehensive holiday packages, ShareTrip is here to provide a solution for all through just a few clicks. Adding to that, this Domestic Travel Insurance that covers any unprecedented health complications during travelling ensures a sense of safety among customers.


