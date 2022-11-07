Shwapno opens new outlet in Dinajpur

Shwapno has launched its new outlet at Diabetes intersection in Dinajpur, says a press release.

President of Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce Reza Humayun Farooq Chowdhury Shamim, President of Dinajpur Press Club Swarup Kumar Bakshi, President of Bangladesh Medical Association Samshed Ali Chowdhury, Director of Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce Alhaj Syed Sagir Ahmed, Zonal Manager of Operations Md Shah Newaz Majumdar Roni and district manager Md Shahinur Alam were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said, "Shwapno is now in 43 districts of the country. Our range of services will be more widespread at Diabetes intersection in Dinajpur. Hopefully, customers will get regular market opportunities from this outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

Abu Naser, director of operations of Shwapno, said that the new outlet has various month-long offers and home delivery services.



















