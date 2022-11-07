Video
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:47 PM
Schneider Electric hosts Innovation Day in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, recently hosted its 'Innovation Day' event in Dhaka to introduce the concept of Electricity 4.0. Government officials, customers, channel partners, and distributors attended this event, which featured a showcase of the technologies and solutions that power a sustainable net-zero future, says a press release.
Electricity 4.0 is the amalgamation of all-Electric and all-Digital, making energy clean, green, and sustainable. Electrification makes energy green, and Digital makes energy Smart, hence, Electricity 4.0 is the solution towards a more sustainable and resilient future. Schneider Electric's Innovation Day event aimed to provide a collaborative platform for its consumers, while also showcasing the latest technological trends in the industry. With this purpose of adopting the fastest route to a zero-carbon future, the 'Innovation Day' event appealed to tackle climate change while meeting the needs of the consumer through digital and sustainable methods.
Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India, and CEO & MD Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd. "We want to mark a strong presence in Bangladesh and accelerate our momentum towards realizing a Sustainable Future. We have significantly grown in Bangladesh in the last 20 years and have advanced in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, off-grid household electrification with solar etc.
Energy efficiency is fundamental to the sustenance and growth of any economy. The equation for the future is simple. Bangladesh will need Digital for Efficiency, Electric for Decarbonization and Sustainability driven through Smart and Green, and we want to be the first partner of choice in this trajectory of digital transformation.
Zahir Ahmad, Director, General Management, Schneider Electric Bangladesh, stated, "Bangladesh's power sector is one of the fastest growing in the South Asian region, and has enormous potential for fostering sustainability and efficiency. With a steady increase in per capita consumption of electricity, Bangladesh will require 34,000 Mega Watts of Energy by 2030 to sustain an economic growth of 7%. We will have to ensure that this huge jump in electricity consumption is Green and Reliable, and we are here to empower our partners and customers in this journey."  
Bangladesh's manufacturing sector is expanding rapidly, and the country is seeing strong industrial expansion, which has increased demand for energy. To channel energy demand and maximise resource utilization, digital and sustainable transformation is required for a secure future. Keeping this in mind, the Bangladesh government has placed a high priority on ensuring that everyone has access to energy, and commendable progress has been made in the renewable energy sector in the last few years.


