

MGI-MAA Scholarship' handover programme held at DU

52 students from 5 batches of Marketing Department received the scholarship based on the merit list under the scholarship scheme of BDT 1 crore from Meghna Group of Industries (MGI). Besides, a special 'Shommanona Grohontho' was unveiled to celebrate Dr. Mijanur Rahman's journey of 40 years in teaching.

Minister, Ministry of Education, Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, handed over the scholarship cheques to the students as chief guest. Honorable Vice Chancellor, National University, Professor Dr. Md. Mashiur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic), University of Dhaka, Professor Dr. A. S. M. Maksud Kamal, President, Dhaka University Marketing Alumni Association (DU MAA), Professor Dr. Mijanur Rahman, Director, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), Tanjima Mostafa were present as special guests at the program.

'MGI-Marketing Alumni Association Scholarship' is a corporate social responsibility initiative in education sector from Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), one of the largest conglomerates of Bangladesh. MGI will uphold its different corporate social responsibilities including education in future.













