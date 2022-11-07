EU fin regulator action may hit forex, interest swap market

MUMBAI, Nov 5: The decision by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's financial markets regulator and supervisor, to derecognise six Indian central counterparties (CCPs) could lead to disruptions in the foreign exchange and interest rate swap market. The equity market, however, will mostly remain unaffected, sources said. CCPs are mandated in some financial transactions to eliminate the risk of counterparty default.

The six disqualified intermediaries are Clearing Corporation of India, Indian Clearing Corp, NSE Clearing (formerly NSCCL), Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing, India International Clearing Corp and SE IFSC Clearing.

The ESMA, in a statement issued last week, attributed its decision to derecognise the six entities as no "cooperation agreement" have been made between ESMA andeach of the relevant Indian authorities - the RBI, Sebi and IFSC Authority. The cooperation agreement requires Indian regulators to have a mechanism for exchange of information, including requests made by ESMA. Market sources said that the draft cooperation agreement between Sebi and ESMA is pending approval from ministries.

Arecognition by ESMAis manadatory for European banks that operate as branches in India and participate in the forwards market in foreign exchange and those that deal with interest rate swaps as these deals take place through a central clearing party.

According to bankers, the derecognition could hit Indian operations of large European institutions like DeutscheBank and BNP Paribas. Bankers said that ESMA has deferred the withdrawal of recognition to April 30, 2023, to mitigate adverse impact on European banks. This gives the Indian regulator time to hold discussions with ESMA. -TNN









