Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:47 PM
Home Business

ACU payment on Monday to dip forex reserve below $34.5b

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Correspondent

Foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh Bank slid to $35.73 billion on November 2 and it would further decline once the import bills payment of $ 1.32 billion to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for the month of September and October will be made on Monday.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) officials, the payment is made at every two-month interval and the payment for the past two months is due on November 7.
Earlier on September 9, the central bank cleared net import bills worth $1.75 billion to ACU that brought down the reserves below $37.2 billion. The country's foreign exchange reserves came down to below $40 billion after $1.96 billion payment to ACU on July 12.
The Asian Clearing Union is a payment settlement platform of Asian countries whereby the participants settle payments for intra-regional transactions through the participating central banks on a net multilateral basis.
Payment obligations of transactions among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are settled through the ACU payment system.
Central banks of those countries make the payment obligations at a two-month interval. However, the central banks on October 27 asked all banks not to carry out transactions with Sri Lanka through the ACU mechanism.
The BB sold over $5 billion to banks in between July 1 and November 2 while in the whole year of 2021-22, it injected total $7.62 billion into the financial market, according to the BB data.
The state-run banks, in particular, are taking dollar support from BB for settling import payments of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), and Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) among other government agencies.
The reserve was $39.06 billion on August 31, 2022 and $46.2 billion in September 2021. Subsequently settling high import payments was the main reason for the depletion of the forex reserve, BB officials said.
They said that imports were surging amid rising commodity prices, global supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war. The country's import payments increased to $19.34 billion in July-September from $17.32 billion in the same months of the past year.
The trade deficit widened to $7.54 billion in the July-September period compared with that of $6.77 billion in the same period in the past financial year.
Amid increasing balance of payments pressure and falling foreign exchange reserve, the government requested financial support from the International Monetary Fund in July.
Remittance and export earnings are prime tools for bankers to meet the demand for dollars, but both are falling, the BB officials said. The central bank had to inject dollars due to the severe shortage of the greenbacks on the financial market.


