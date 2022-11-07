Video
Monday, 7 November, 2022
Business

Nagad now comes up with better services

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, on Saturday performed some work on its system development to deliver improved customer services. That is why users experienced a temporary disruption of services.
Through our verified Facebook page, we informed customers of this interruption of services.
Good news is that we have already completed the system upgradation, which will enable Nagad to provide its users even more improved and quality services.
Nagad authorities have already sincerely regretted for the inconvenience and reaffirmed its commitment to further improve customer service in the future.


