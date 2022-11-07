Walton laptop’s packaging design contest begins



Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched a creative campaign titled 'Walton Laptop Packaging Design Contest' announcing a total of 3 lakh and 80 thousand taka cash rewards for the top 13 contestants. The top three winners of the contest will be given Tk. 2 lakh, Tk. 50,000 and Tk.30,000 respectively as rewards while the rest of the 10 winners will be awarded Tk. 10,000 each. The Walton Laptop Packaging Design Contest will run till November 30, 2022.The campaign was launched at a program held at the conference hall of Walton corporate office in Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.Prof. Nisar Hossain, dean of the Faculty of Fine Art of University of Dhaka, was present as the chief guest of the function while Prof. Sheikh Afzal Hossain, chairman of the department of Drawing and Painting of University of Dhaka, Prof. Shishir Bhattacharjee of the same department and Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman S M Rezaul Alam were special guests.Coming up with the contest's details, first senior deputy operative director Abul Kalam Azad said that this design contest is open to all. The contestants will be able to submit multiple designs. Participants are requested to follow waltondigitech.com/innovation website for the detailed guidelines of the competition.He also said that the creative designs can be sent to this e-mail: [email protected] Every design is to be judged by a panel of judges and they will select the 13 winners.Prof. Nisar Hossain said that people accept all activities of Walton as it is now competing in the global arena. This countrywide talent-hunt program of Walton is a praiseworthy initiative through which new talents will come out with new developed ideas. It's an innovative step of Walton to find out country's talents. We are expecting its all-out success.S M Rezaul Alam said: Our main target is to reach out to every house of the world with our products. We have introduced this campaign as we want to ensure producing global standards products. We expect that standard packaging designs will come out from this which will represent Bangladesh in the global market and it will be our greater achievement on behalf of the country.