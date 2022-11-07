DSE benchmark gained 5.10pc led by IT sector

Most sectors on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended higher, led by IT on Sunday. At the end of day's trading, the benchmark index DSEX gained 5.10 points or 0.07 per cent to 6,415.

The Shariah-based index DSES added 4.42 points or 0.31 per cent to 1,405 and the blue-chip index DS30 increased by 5.84 points or 0.25 per cent to 2,258. The DSE turnover stood at Tk 1,275 crore at the end of the day.

Beximco's shares were the most traded in the day. The shares of the company were traded worth Tk 104.92 crore. Genex Infosys, which is in second place, has a transaction of Tk 80.39 crore in value. Orion Pharma was in the third place with a share transaction of Tk 80.30 crore.

Besides, the list of top ten companies in terms of transactions on DSE includes- Navana Pharma, Eastern Housing, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Bashundhara Paper, LafargeHolsim Bangladesh, JMI Hospital and Requisite Manufacturing and KDS Accessories.

At the end of the day's transaction, its closing price stood at Tk 42. That is, the share price of the company increased by Tk 3.90 taka or 10 per cent. With this, Chartered Insurance's firm in the DSE topped the list.

Other top firms on DSE include Pragati Life Insurance gained 9.97 per cent, Genex Infosys gained 9.95 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 9.94 per cent, Sinobangla 9.92 per cent, Prime Life Insurance 7.87 per cent, Sunlife Insurance 7. 26 per cent, Lafarge Holcim 6.21 per cent, Padma Life Insurance 5.26 per cent and Eastern Housing 4.99 per cent.

Other top losers on the DSE included Haqqani Pulp 7.47 per cent, RESRM Steel 5.85 per cent, BBS 5.83 per cent, Sea-Pearl 5.20 per cent, K&K 4.35 per cent, Peninsular 4.33 per cent, Paper Processing fell by 4.33 per cent, Tamizuddin Textile by 4.22 per cent and City General Insurance by 4.09 per cent.

The overall market performance in Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) shoes its market index CASPI decreased by 26 points. Tk 22.9 crore has been traded in the market on the day. Of the 234 firms that participated in transaction, 54 increased in price, the price of 79 decreased and 101 remained unchanged.











