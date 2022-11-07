Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 November, 2022, 1:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gold price suddenly surges in global market

Published : Monday, 7 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

11Business Correspondent222
There has increased to above Gold price has increased by US$51per ounce in international market in the last trading day of the last week. It may impact local gold market soon.
The data has emerged in the review of gold transaction price in the world market. Market sources said gold prices fell in the beginning of last week. It sold at $1,644 per ounce and dropped to  $1,634 on the first working day of the week.
It fell further to $1,631 at one point in the second trading day. After that, before the end of the second trading day, the gold prices showed surging and on the second working day of the week it rose up to $1,655 per ounce. However, on the third working day, gold prices fell again down to $1,618.
On the other hand, The World Gold Council's latest Gold Demand Trends report reveals that gold demand (excluding OTC) in the third quarter of 2022 hit 1,181 tonnes, up 28 percent year-on-year.
The gold market showed signs of breaking out of the slump by the fourth working day of the week. And on the last working day of the week, the price rose sharply growing per ounce price by$51.39 or 3.15 per cent in a day.
Eventually the price of gold rose to $1,680.54 per ounce. In this, the price of gold increased by 2.36 per cent or $36 during the week. The price of gold in the world market fell for about a month before this increase.
As a result, the price of gold in the world market is still 2.06 per cent lower in the month. And the price of gold is lower by 7.50 per cent during the year. In the wake of the continuous fall in gold price in the world market before last week, the price of gold fell in the domestic market from October 25.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds conference on foreign trade performance evaluation
Matiul Islam joins City Bank as Independent Director
Padma Bank holds anti-money laundering workshop
SIBL opens 179th Branch in Khagrachari
Russia becomes India’s top oil supplier in October
Cadet college admission application fee through bKash
Kenya Airways pilots extend strike
‘Many angry with me’: Twitter founder’s apology amid mass layoffs


Latest News
Sri Lankan batter Gunathilaka appears in court on sex assault charges
Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration
Electric transformer catches fire in Gulshan
100 bridges opened in 25 districts
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
Financing for climate damages put on COP27 agenda
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
IMF team attends BERC presentation on setting power, gas tariffs
Most Read News
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afrin Akter in Dhaka
March to resume from same point where I was shot: Imran Khan
FB post against PM: Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed remanded
Dengue test: Govt hospitals to charge Tk 100, private Tk 300
Banks to stop charging any fees for handling remittances
Working closely with civil society for fair elections in Bangladesh: US official
'Why are you thinking now about going to jail,' Fakhrul asks Quader
No more mega projects before next election: Quader
Arresting govt employees: Appellate Division clears way for regular appeal against HC verdict
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft