Gold price suddenly surges in global market

Gold price has increased by US$51per ounce in international market in the last trading day of the last week. It may impact local gold market soon.

The data has emerged in the review of gold transaction price in the world market. Market sources said gold prices fell in the beginning of last week. It sold at $1,644 per ounce and dropped to $1,634 on the first working day of the week.

It fell further to $1,631 at one point in the second trading day. After that, before the end of the second trading day, the gold prices showed surging and on the second working day of the week it rose up to $1,655 per ounce. However, on the third working day, gold prices fell again down to $1,618.

On the other hand, The World Gold Council's latest Gold Demand Trends report reveals that gold demand (excluding OTC) in the third quarter of 2022 hit 1,181 tonnes, up 28 percent year-on-year.

The gold market showed signs of breaking out of the slump by the fourth working day of the week. And on the last working day of the week, the price rose sharply growing per ounce price by$51.39 or 3.15 per cent in a day.

Eventually the price of gold rose to $1,680.54 per ounce. In this, the price of gold increased by 2.36 per cent or $36 during the week. The price of gold in the world market fell for about a month before this increase.

As a result, the price of gold in the world market is still 2.06 per cent lower in the month. And the price of gold is lower by 7.50 per cent during the year. In the wake of the continuous fall in gold price in the world market before last week, the price of gold fell in the domestic market from October 25.









