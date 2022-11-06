Mess in edible oil market after move on to raise prices again

The prices of edible oil are unstable across the country after the proposal to increase the price. Edible oil is being sold at an additional price. Others are stockpiling edible oil. So that if the price increases, it can be sold at a higher price.

On September 22, the government announced a slight reduction in the prices of sugar and palm oil, effective from September 25.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Bonaspati Manufacturers Association has proposed to increase the prices of bottled and open soybean oil by Tk 15 per litre. The organization has given this proposal in a letter sent to the senior secretary of the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday. However, the government has not taken a final decision in this regard.

However, the Commerce Ministry said that even if traders propose to increase the price, it will take time to verify the rationale of the matter. Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission will monitor whether it is reasonable to increase the prices at this time. If they submit a report to the Ministry after the observation, a decision will be taken accordingly

Traders say that the increase in the price of crude oil in the international market and the unusual depreciation of the taka against the dollar has increased the price of edible oil. Due to this, the price of edible oil has to be increased.

On October 3, traders had reduced the prices of bottled oil by Tk 14 per litre and loose soybean oil by Tk 17 per litre.

According to that prices, currently bottled soybeans cost Tk 178 per litre and loose soybean oil at Tk 158 per litre.

Similarly, a 5-litre bottle is supposed to be sold at Tk 880. But edible oil is not being sold anywhere across the country at this price. Soybean oil is being sold at the price of Tk 185 to Tk 188 per litre. Open soybean oil is being sold at Tk 165 to Tk 170. A 5-litre bottle is supposed to be sold at Tk 880, but it is being sold at a price of more than Tk 900. The wholesale traders say that the mill owners are not selling edible oil at the price set by the government.

They claim that a proposal to increase the price of edible oil has been sent to the government. Any strategy will increase the price of edible oil. Due to this, no mill owner is willing to sell edible oil below the proposed price.

As a result, the price is automatically increasing. Traders raise prices only when they anticipate that the government will announce an increase in the price of products. But when it announces a price cut, it doesn't cut the price anymore. They sell products at higher prices on various pretexts. Low prices are not easily implemented. Such is the case with edible oil. Soybean oil is being sold at higher prices in the market, ignoring government instructions.

Meanwhile, the price of every commodity in the market is increasing abnormally. Once the price of a product increases, it never decreases. Rice, oil, and sugar are not available to buyers. Over the course of a week, per sack of rice has increased by Tk 50 to Tk 100 in wholesale. Mill owners have reduced the supply of oil to the market by offering to increase the price.

The sugar market is also volatile. The market is full of winter vegetables. However, the prices of all things are increasing by leaps and bounds. Consumers are bewildered by the increase in the price of everything. They have to return empty handed without doing all the necessary shopping.

On Saturday, some markets in the capital were visited, gourd was being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 80, kachur lathi at Tk 60, sweet pumpkin pieces at Tk 40. Jhinga Tk 70, Chichinga Tk 70 and Patol Tk 60. Radish is being sold at Tk 60 per kg. Green banana hali Tk 40, green papaya Tk 25 to Tk 30. A kg of long brinjal is being sold at Tk 80. Round brinjal is being sold at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg. Cucumber is being sold at Tk 80 per kg. Tomatoes are being sold at Tk 130. A kg of potato is being sold at Tk 30. Green chilli is being sold at Tk 80 per kg in the market. Tk 400 to Tk 450 taka per kg of dry chillies.

On the other hand, fish, meat and other daily necessities are still being sold at higher prices. The prices of eggs and broiler chickens have not decreased.

Coarse rice is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 62 per kg in the market. Apart from this, the price of sugar has increased. A kg of loose sugar is being sold at Tk 120 per kg. Which was between Tk 100 and Tk 105 last week. Tk 130 taka per kg of local lentils. Indian lentils are being sold at Tk 110. SM Nazer Hossain, Vice President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said that the consumer goods market has been on the rise for a long time. The government should strictly monitor the market.