China keen to invest in Teesta Project, says Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Saturday reiterated his country's intention to invest in the Teesta Barrage Project of Bangladesh.

"China is interested to invest in the Teesta Barrage Project. If Bangladesh government wants to implement the project, China will provide all necessary supports," he said while speaking at a programme organized by Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum held at a city hotel in Dhaka.

The Chinese Ambassador said, "This is the project China is considering sincerely. China is not an

obstacle to implement the project. If Bangladesh really wants to implement it, China will implement the project."

"So far we have information, Bangladesh has some pressure from outside regarding the implementation of the project. But, I don't know from where and why the pressure is being given," he added.

Mentioning about the feasibility study on the project, the Chinese envoy said, "Bangladesh is a downstream country. So far I know, no dam will be built near the borders, according to the study report. The reverse wave wouldn't be damaging for the upstream country. So, the project will not have any adverse impact for the upstream countries."

He also informed, "Some people have told me to remain alert about the project, because it's a sensitive issue, especially for geo-politics."

"Finance or technology is not a matter, rather it's urgent to have strong commitment to implement the project for Bangladesh government," he added.

When asked about some media report that the Chinese government have been creating obstacle to water flow at the source point by constructing dams, he said, "The source point of the Teesta is Sikkim in India, not in China. These are false and baseless reports."

Regarding the local political situation, Li Jiming said, "China never interferes in internal or political issues of other countries. But, I think that peace and stability are most urgent for a country's development. We hope that the social and political situation in Bangladesh will remain stable, so that socio-economic continues."











