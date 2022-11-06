Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Global shift from fossil fuels must give just share to developing states

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Banani Mallick

Global shift from fossil fuels must give equal share to the developing and small island countries especially with regards to establishing a net zero situation in the world.
Energy transition refers to the global energy sector's shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption - including oil, natural gas and coal - to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries
'Net zero emissions' refers to achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out.
This demand was voiced by the developing countries as they are gearing to fight in the coming United Nations Climate Change Conference      (COP27) due to begin in Egypt on Sunday.
Climate expert and Professor Emeritus of Brac University Ainun Nishat said that the international community must provide developing countries with a positive vision of carbon neutrality and ensure that the shift to renewable energy creates shared prosperity.
"The shift can begin from creating opportunities for lower -income countries, particularly in the frontlines of climate change with regards to energy transition," he told a preparatory meeting.
He is due to attend COP27 Climate Conference with government delegates.
Referring to the industrialised countries' outcry on decreasing greenhouse gases which they stored in the atmosphere over the last 200 years, said Nishat, t now the developed countries were strongly talking about switching from fossil based energy.
"It means we as developing countries have to sacrifice our future to save this planet. So we must want the benefit of this sacrifice. It means to reach net -zero emissions needs  creation of multiple opportunities for lower-income countries," he said.
On this demand, the developing and small islands countries will raise a united voice at the climate conference, he said.   
He also said that many Asian developing countries  including Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh were struggling to cope with severe urban air pollution and powerful storms and floods with increased  frequency.
Asia accounts for the world's largest emission of greenhouse gases with the highest carbon intensity, he said.
"And Asia is also home of 99 of the world's 100 most climate vulnerable cities," he added.
"It means this continent needs various steps and activities to achieve net zero carbon venture. So we the climate vulnerable countries want to be an active partner of this endeavor," he said.
The net-zero transition is a massive initiative that requires enhanced state capacity.
'Net zero emissions' refers to achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out.
As a new report by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank points out, such a scheme poses the greatest ever challenge for the emerging and developing economies .
Climate Scientist Saleemul Huq said that the government must develop and implement  mission -driven policies to accurately use carbon, encourage green innovation, and activities should be followed by nature based solutions and gradually phasing out dependence on oil and coal in a socially and politically sustainable manner.
About 'moonshots' term-once-in-a-life time government projects that inspire mission-oriented industrial policies, he said,  a country like Singapore has created a framework in which government entities would work closely with state-owned financial institutions and private companies to achieve the net-zero target.
"A sense of common purpose across these institutions will be essential to reach this goal," he said.  
He said such schemes should be introduced in  countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Myanmar and the Maldives to build the capacities for sustained   transition to net-zero economy.
Several countries, including Pakistan and the Philippines, already launched pilot versions of such country programme.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, President of  Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment said that the climate crisis was  damaging nature and the  natural ecosystem.
" Nature can be part of the solution. Government must embed nature based solutions within climate action. We need funds and technology to fully use this nature based solutions which will create many more opportunities," he said.
"Realizing this truth we should only think about how to use every moment to steer the world to a clean and sustainable future, Saber told the Daily Observer.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mess in edible oil market after move on to raise prices again
China keen to invest in Teesta Project, says Envoy
120 leaders meet in Egypt to talk climate actions
Global shift from fossil fuels must give just share to developing states
We're giving scope to BNP now, but not in Dec: Quader
TIB worries over discriminatory implications of IMF conditions
AL can't cling to power by blackmailing Khaleda: Fakhrul
HSC exams begin today


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft