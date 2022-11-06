Global shift from fossil fuels must give just share to developing states

Global shift from fossil fuels must give equal share to the developing and small island countries especially with regards to establishing a net zero situation in the world.

Energy transition refers to the global energy sector's shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption - including oil, natural gas and coal - to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries

'Net zero emissions' refers to achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out.

This demand was voiced by the developing countries as they are gearing to fight in the coming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) due to begin in Egypt on Sunday.

Climate expert and Professor Emeritus of Brac University Ainun Nishat said that the international community must provide developing countries with a positive vision of carbon neutrality and ensure that the shift to renewable energy creates shared prosperity.

"The shift can begin from creating opportunities for lower -income countries, particularly in the frontlines of climate change with regards to energy transition," he told a preparatory meeting.

He is due to attend COP27 Climate Conference with government delegates.

Referring to the industrialised countries' outcry on decreasing greenhouse gases which they stored in the atmosphere over the last 200 years, said Nishat, t now the developed countries were strongly talking about switching from fossil based energy.

"It means we as developing countries have to sacrifice our future to save this planet. So we must want the benefit of this sacrifice. It means to reach net -zero emissions needs creation of multiple opportunities for lower-income countries," he said.

On this demand, the developing and small islands countries will raise a united voice at the climate conference, he said.

He also said that many Asian developing countries including Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh were struggling to cope with severe urban air pollution and powerful storms and floods with increased frequency.

Asia accounts for the world's largest emission of greenhouse gases with the highest carbon intensity, he said.

"And Asia is also home of 99 of the world's 100 most climate vulnerable cities," he added.

"It means this continent needs various steps and activities to achieve net zero carbon venture. So we the climate vulnerable countries want to be an active partner of this endeavor," he said.

The net-zero transition is a massive initiative that requires enhanced state capacity.

As a new report by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank points out, such a scheme poses the greatest ever challenge for the emerging and developing economies .

Climate Scientist Saleemul Huq said that the government must develop and implement mission -driven policies to accurately use carbon, encourage green innovation, and activities should be followed by nature based solutions and gradually phasing out dependence on oil and coal in a socially and politically sustainable manner.

About 'moonshots' term-once-in-a-life time government projects that inspire mission-oriented industrial policies, he said, a country like Singapore has created a framework in which government entities would work closely with state-owned financial institutions and private companies to achieve the net-zero target.

"A sense of common purpose across these institutions will be essential to reach this goal," he said.

He said such schemes should be introduced in countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Myanmar and the Maldives to build the capacities for sustained transition to net-zero economy.

Several countries, including Pakistan and the Philippines, already launched pilot versions of such country programme.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, President of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment said that the climate crisis was damaging nature and the natural ecosystem.

" Nature can be part of the solution. Government must embed nature based solutions within climate action. We need funds and technology to fully use this nature based solutions which will create many more opportunities," he said.

"Realizing this truth we should only think about how to use every moment to steer the world to a clean and sustainable future, Saber told the Daily Observer.















