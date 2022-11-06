Video
We're giving scope to BNP now, but not in Dec: Quader

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader (inset) speaking at a mass rally at Badda area in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader (inset) speaking at a mass rally at Badda area in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said, "We are giving scope to BNP now, but we will not give any chance to them in December."
He said, "BNP will not be allowed on the streets in the month of victory, Awami League will have it. These highways are the highways of Liberation War, month of victory and the spirit of victory."
Quader said this at a peace march against anarchy done by BNP across the country at Badda area in the capital. Dhaka North City AL arranged the peace march.
At that time, AL General Secretary requested BNP to wait and said, "December is ahead. Will you replace Sheikh Hasina and bring Khaleda Zia in state power? Will Iran's Imam Khomeini do revolution on the streets of Dhaka? This colourful dream of yours will evaporate like camphor      to the power of the crowd."
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader (inset) speaking at a mass rally at Badda area in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader (inset) speaking at a mass rally at Badda area in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He also said, "Forget the thought of coming to power without elections. You have to come to power by participating in elections. You should drop the ghost of caretaker from head. It won't happen anymore. The Supreme Court has banned the caretaker system. It has already gone to the museum."
Quader said, "We will play the final game in December. The game will be against the murderers of August 15, against the mastermind of August 21."
He claimed that Dhaka's peace march has turned into a mass rally and said, "From here I am thinking about BNP's rally in Barishal. They paid money and gathered people from six districts in Barishal two to four days ago. And in Dhaka, we have six thanas here, which is double that of Barishal."
AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Dhaka North city AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi, among others, spoke at the rally while Dhaka North City AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman presided over the rally.
In his speech, Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "We want to make it clear that if one more people would be hurt in the country in the coming days then you (BNP) should be ready to take a hundred." Regarding the BNP rally in Dhaka in December, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "If they want to create a chaotic atmosphere again in the name of the rally, then we will see BNP leader Khaleda Zia in the Keraniganj jail. That is the proper place of BNP leader."
"Those who want to destabilise the country under the instructions of Tarique Rahman, who fled the country, will be strongly resisted by the people of Dhaka," he added.


