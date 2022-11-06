AL can't cling to power by blackmailing Khaleda: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a mass rally at the Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Speaking at the party's fifth divisional rally at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal he said, "Awami League government has failed to ensure food safety of the people. They are taking the country on the edge of famine through extreme level of corruption, looting and laundering money."

Mentioning that, "The government has no money to feed the people of the country but they can buy Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This proves that Awami League government has no accountability to the people. The monster government wants to stay in power by so-called elections."

He said, "But this time Awami League government cannot pass the examination of the 12th general elections. Even they cannot execute their blue print, if any, by blackmailing our leader Khaleda Zia."

Fakhrul said, "Government attacked our Bhola leaders and activists on the launch and filed false cases against them. Only a fascist state can make these kinds of examples. No people are safe in this country."

"The whole world already knows that this government stays in power by torturing the opposition," said Fakhrul and added, "The people of the country will overthrow this government and establish democracy in the country by waging anti-government movement on the streets."

Fakhrul strongly criticized the government for attacking and filing cases against BNP workers.

The party carried out this series of rallies for various demands including elections under a non-partisan neutral government.

The party has earlier held rallies in Chattogram, Khulna, Mymensingh and Rangpur. Like Khulna and Rangpur, Barishal was also isolated from the other districts and upazilas of the region by calling a transport strike since Friday.

From Thursday night mainly the leaders and activists from different areas of the southern region started coming to Bangabandhu Udyan area in Barishal city. Many supporters of the party were seen staying overnight at the rally ground on Friday. There was a festive atmosphere among the BNP leaders and workers in the southern region centring the rally. Hundreds of processions arrived in Barisal on chartered trawlers all day on Friday and till noon on Saturday. At this time they shouted various anti-government slogans.

In the morning, hundreds of trawlers anchored at various places including Chadmari, Beltola, Muktjoddha Park in Kirtankhola Ghat.

In addition BNP leaders and activists entered Barishal city from Bakreganj Upazila, Sadar Upazila, Hajila, Muladi, Ujhirpur and Mathbariya.

Some of the BNP supporters were carrying Sheaf of Paddy, the party's election symbol in the hands. Others were carrying portraits of party leaders Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.

BNP leaders alleged that their party supporters were attacked and offices vandalized in different areas of Bhola, Patuakhali and Barishal ahead of Saturday's rally.













