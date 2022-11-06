Video
HSC exams begin today

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin today (Sunday) across the country which was suspended earlier due to sudden floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj.
This year's HSC exams were scheduled to begin on August 22, but the floods disrupted all preparations,
prompted the ministry to suspend the exams.
This time a total of 12,03,407 students are sitting for the examinations. Of them, 6, 22,796 are male students while 5,80,611 are female students. Students of 9,181 educational institutions will participate in the examinations to be held in 2,649 centres.
Out of the total eleven education boards, nine general education boards have a total of 9,85,713 candidates. Under the boards, a total of 2,678 educational institutions will participate in the examinations in a total of 1,528 centres.
On the other hand, 94,763 candidates of 2,678 educational institutions will attend the examinations under Madrasa Education Board in 448 centres.
1,22,931 candidates will participate in the (BM/BMT) HSC (Vocational), Diploma-in-Commerce examination under the Board of Technical Education. Students of 1,856 educational institutions will sit for the test in 673 centres.
The authorities requested guardians concerned to maintain social distance while candidates are instructed to enter the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The set code of the question paper will be finalised to the concerned through SMS 25 minutes before the start of the exam.
No person other than the examinee will be allowed to enter the centre. Besides, none other than the centre in-charge will be allowed to use mobile phones.
Earlier, Education Minister Dipu Moni asked to close all the coaching centres in the country from November 3 to December 14.


« PreviousNext »

