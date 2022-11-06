Video
Tigers take on Pakistan in last group fray

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and Pakistan will lock horns today in their last group battle of the ICC T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval in Australia. Both the sides are frantic to bag two points to keep the tinny hope alive for the semies.
The Bangladesh-Pakistan  duel will commence at 10:00am (BST).
India, South Africa,
Bangladesh and Pakistan are still in the race of the last-four in black and white although India and South Africa are far ahead in the race. India, the table toppers, are occupying six points and will engage with easy opponents Zimbabwe while South Africa will get the underdogs of the group the Netherlands. This win will ensure seven points for them.
Bangladesh and Pakistan on the contrary, holding four points each and today's win is hardly enough for them to qualify to the last four. But any accident in rest two matches of the day will take them to the semifinals especially the win of the Netherlands will throw away South Africa from the race while the run rate will be the determinant to define the teams for the playoffs if Zimbabwe can beat India.
Men in Red and Green lost the close match against India after controversial umpiring. The Tigers deserved five penalty runs for Virat Kohli's fake fielding but umpires ignored, which could change the fate of the match as Bangladesh conceded a five-run defeat. Besides, giving a 'no ball' after Kohli's signal, not giving a wide in the penultimate over of Bangladesh's batting innings and forcibly resuming the match in a wet wicket were the ugly representation of ICC's biasness towards India.
Shakib and Co, however, are ready to roar today forgetting the immediate unsavoury clash with India. Liton Das hammered Indian bowlers to hoard 60 runs off 27 balls with seven boundaries and three over-boundaries while Najmul Hossain Shanto scored his maiden fifty against Zimbabwe in his 15th match. Their form is the biggest strength for Bangladesh today. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Sohan are yet to show their class in the event.
Mosaddek Hossain is the 5th bowling option aside Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and the captain himself.
Pakistan openers combining two top class players Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam failed to impress in the tournament so far. Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz have to deliver their best to win today.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Sadab Khan craft a quality bowling attack, which is a plus point for Pakistan today.
Adelaide Oval produces a lot of runs and the average first innings total here is 170. So, the toss winning side must bat first and post as many runs as possible to defend as the weather forecast shows nothing to be worried about during match time.


