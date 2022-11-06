Seminar on local film festivals held



Bangladesh Film Archive hosted a seminar on 'Local festivals in the seminar hall of the archive on Thursday. photo: observer

Shafi Ahmed, Prof in the Department of English of the Jahangir Nagar University, Dr Bishwajit Ghosh, Prof in the Department of Bangla of the University of Dhaka and research supervisor, eminent film director Motin Rahman were the discussants of the seminar presided over by Archive's DG Md Nijamul Kabir. BFA's Director Dr Md Mofakkharul Iqbal delivered the welcome speech.

Ahmed claimed that Bangladesh film still could not represent the glorious aspects of our cultural pride, while Ghosh said, "Local festival is a special element of film in representing the culture of a country." Bangladesh Film Archive hosted a seminar on 'Local festivals in Bangladeshi Film: aesthetical scope and theoretical analysis' at the seminar hall of the archive on Thursday. Researcher Sumaiya Nasrin Oyeshee presented the seminar paper.Shafi Ahmed, Prof in the Department of English of the Jahangir Nagar University, Dr Bishwajit Ghosh, Prof in the Department of Bangla of the University of Dhaka and research supervisor, eminent film director Motin Rahman were the discussants of the seminar presided over by Archive's DG Md Nijamul Kabir. BFA's Director Dr Md Mofakkharul Iqbal delivered the welcome speech.Ahmed claimed that Bangladesh film still could not represent the glorious aspects of our cultural pride, while Ghosh said, "Local festival is a special element of film in representing the culture of a country."