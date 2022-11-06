Fire Service and Civil Defence Week begins today

Fire Service and Civil Defence Week-2022 will begin today across the country aiming to create mass awareness about natural and manmade disasters, including fire incidents.

Fire Service and Civil Defence has taken elaborate programmes to observe the week.

On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Fire Service and Civil Defence officials and wished all the programmes of the week a success.

President M Abdul Hamid in his message said the role of Fire Service and Civil Defence is very crucial for ensuring security to life of the people during terrible incidents and natural disasters by conducting various activities like extinguishing fire, extending services to injured people and transporting patients in critical conditions.

As a government institution, at first the members of Fire Service and Civil Defence stand by the people putting their lives at risk during different disasters, he added.

The head of the state paid his deepest respect to the brave personnel of fire service and civil defense who died during fire fighting, disaster response and rescue operations at various times.

Due to its geographical location, Bangladesh is more prone to natural disasters like floods, cyclones, tidal waves, lightning and earthquakes than other regions of the world, Hamid added. -BSS











