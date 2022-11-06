Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

AL is steadfast on the question of country, its people: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said Awami League has been working fearlessly since its birth ignoring all red eyes and the party is always steadfast on the question of the country, its people and the state.
"Awami League is a party of mass people. We don't compromise and don't know compromise. Awami League is always rigid on the question of the country, its people and the state as well," he said.
The minister said this to reporters while replying to a query after addressing the inaugural function of the newly-elected committee members of Bangladesh Cine Journalists Association (BCJA) at an auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the city.
Hasan said BNP has the history of fleeing and their acting chairman Tarique Rahman fled the country giving bond as he would not do politics in future. And many of them (BNP) had fled with him, he added.
He said the spirit of the great Liberation War has been deep rooted among the people of all professions including intellectuals and teachers along with the government. It is BNP's allergy as they don't believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, he added.
He said the secretary general of the party (BNP) had said that the Pakistan period was better. In fact, they are in favour of Pakistan, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
Replying to another query over BNP's divisional rally, the minister said there is no objection about their meetings and rallies if they refrain from destroying the properties of the countrymen and the government. The government is assisting them and, for this, they are holding rallies, he added.
Besides, he said, grenade attacks were carried out in the rally of the then opposition leader and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which was held in front of Awami League central office on August 21 in 2004. Twenty-four AL leaders and activists were killed in that rally, he added.
He said there was a permanent barbed wire fence on both sides of the Awami League office when the party (AL) was in opposition and its leaders and activists were not allowed to go beyond the wire fence.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seminar on local film festivals held
Fire Service and Civil Defence Week begins today
AL is steadfast on the question of country, its people: Hasan
As winter is knocking on the door people from all walks of life are rushing to buy winter clothings
Teen’s decomposed body found 5 days after going missing in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council held a discussion meeting
Govt tries to mitigate demands of food thru cooperatives: Khaleque
Man held with over 2.5 lakh Dirham at Ctg airport


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft