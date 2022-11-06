AL is steadfast on the question of country, its people: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said Awami League has been working fearlessly since its birth ignoring all red eyes and the party is always steadfast on the question of the country, its people and the state.

"Awami League is a party of mass people. We don't compromise and don't know compromise. Awami League is always rigid on the question of the country, its people and the state as well," he said.

The minister said this to reporters while replying to a query after addressing the inaugural function of the newly-elected committee members of Bangladesh Cine Journalists Association (BCJA) at an auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the city.

Hasan said BNP has the history of fleeing and their acting chairman Tarique Rahman fled the country giving bond as he would not do politics in future. And many of them (BNP) had fled with him, he added.

He said the spirit of the great Liberation War has been deep rooted among the people of all professions including intellectuals and teachers along with the government. It is BNP's allergy as they don't believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, he added.

He said the secretary general of the party (BNP) had said that the Pakistan period was better. In fact, they are in favour of Pakistan, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Replying to another query over BNP's divisional rally, the minister said there is no objection about their meetings and rallies if they refrain from destroying the properties of the countrymen and the government. The government is assisting them and, for this, they are holding rallies, he added.

Besides, he said, grenade attacks were carried out in the rally of the then opposition leader and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which was held in front of Awami League central office on August 21 in 2004. Twenty-four AL leaders and activists were killed in that rally, he added.

He said there was a permanent barbed wire fence on both sides of the Awami League office when the party (AL) was in opposition and its leaders and activists were not allowed to go beyond the wire fence. -BSS













