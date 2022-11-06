Teen’s decomposed body found 5 days after going missing in Jhenaidah

JHENAIDAH, Nov 05: The half-decomposed body of a 16-year-old on Saturday was recovered from a paddy field five days after he went missing from his home in Shailkupa upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Hossain, son of Tota Mia of Jungalia village under the upazila.

Selim Akter, a member of Kacherkoul Union Parishad, said the youth left his house after an argument with his parents five days back. Locals spotted the body in the paddy field in the morning and subsequently informed the law enforcers. -UNB











