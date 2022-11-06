Govt tries to mitigate demands of food thru cooperatives: Khaleque

KHULNA, Nov 5: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Saturday said that the government is working tirelessly to create job opportunities and fulfill people's demand of food and nutrition by maximum use of its agriculture land and other resources through co-operatives.

"The government has taken various action plans for building a hunger and poverty free, prosperous and developed Bangladesh," he said while addressing a post rally discussion at Khulna Shilpakala Academy auditorium here as chief guest.

The theme of the Day of this year is 'Bangabandhur Darshon, Somobaye Unnyan'.

Khulna Cooperatives Division and Union of District Cooperatives jointly organized the discussion and brought out a colourful rally marking the National Cooperatives Day.

The motto of the world's developed country is the formation of cooperative based society; the Mayor said adding that the developed countries are marching towards progress following the cooperative system.

Terming Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's call to turn the cooperative system into a pro-people initiative, he said adding that He also wanted to make discrimination free Bangladesh through His second revolution.

He, however, said many farmers became self reliant through cooperative system. Bangabandhu reformed the land management system and had waived tax unto 25 Bighas of land. -BSS













