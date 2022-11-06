Man held with over 2.5 lakh Dirham at Ctg airport

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 05: National Security Intelligence and Customs Intelligence Authority have detained a Sharjah-bound passenger with over 2.5 lakh Dirham at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Saturday.

The detainee was Mohammad Ali, of Satkania upazila in the district.

He was supposed to fly to Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates by an Air Arabia aircraft in the morning.

Bashir Ahmed, additional director general of customs intelligence and investigation authority, said a team of the NSI and Customs Intelligence jointly conducted a drive at the airport around 6:30am.

Mohammad Ali was detained with foreign currency worth over Tk 73 lakh during the drive; he said adding that the detainee visited several countries six times in the current year. -UNB











