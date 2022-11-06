Video
Letter To the Editor

Prevent corruption in all sectors

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Dear Sir
Corruption is such a noxious thing that damages society, politics as well as culture. This social disease is found at all levels of government and some private sectors also. Administrative institutions are one of the most corrupted sector in Bangladesh. Man administrators are also involved in this evil at an exorbitant price.

Bribery among government bureaucrats had now reached at alarming levels. For this reason, people are discouraged from taking advantage of the public sector. Today, people are stuck in red tapes to rescue their files from the office. Bangladesh spends a lot more on making roads than China and India. Bangladesh spends $2.5 million to $11.9 million only for per km road construction, which is the highest budget in the world. But the matter of sorrow is its quality is very poor. After construction, the roads are not properly maintained at all. Consequently, it becomes fragile. So, some steps should be taken such as, taking initiatives to reduce corruption tendency, properly enforce law and ensure punishment.

Sadia Khanom
Student, Jagannath University



