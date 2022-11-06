Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Ukraine: ‘We need these tanks,’ Kyiv envoy says

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Deutsche Welle

Ukraine: ‘We need these tanks,’ Kyiv envoy says

Ukraine: ‘We need these tanks,’ Kyiv envoy says

"The new Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin says he expects Germany to deliver much-needed battle tanks and armored vehicles. Meanwhile, Iran has for the first time acknowledged sending drones to Russia"

Oleksii Makeiev, the new Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, said Kyiv is counting on the delivery of battle tanks from Germany to help it repel Russian forces. Ukraine is currently in talks with the German government about acquiring modern, Western-made tanks, such as the Leopard 2. "We have reason to hope that the decision will be made to deliver the Leopard 2 from Germany directly to Ukraine," Makeiev told newspapers from the Funke media group on Saturday. "We need these tanks."

He added that it was "time to stop talking about not wanting to provoke Russia. What else is going to happen? How many Buchas, Mariupols or Iziums - places of rape and mass graves - should there be?" Germany has "shown leadership" with the delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system, the diplomat said. "And we expect this leadership role in other weapon systems. These include main battle tanks and armored vehicles." Kyiv has repeatedly asked for modern battle tanks as it seeks to recapture territory in the south and east of the country.

Since Russia's invasion in February, Germany has sent Ukraine 30 decommissioned Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, 10 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers and three Mars multiple rocket launchers. Berlin has also taken part in circular exchanges with third states to provide weapons indirectly to Ukraine. But it has held off on supplying Western-made battle tanks directly.  Makeiev officially became his country's ambassador to Germany last week. He succeeded Andriy Melnyk, who became known for making unusually sharp criticisms of the German government.

Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia: Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, has acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones. However, he said the transfer came before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and denied Tehran was continuing to supply drones to Moscow.

Ukraine says Russia has deployed Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones to divebomb Kyiv and other cities - a charge Moscow denies. "This fuss made by some Western countries that Iran has provided missiles and drones to Russia to help the war in Ukraine - the missile part is completely wrong," Amirabdollahian was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as saying. "The drone part is true, and we provided Russia a small number of drones months before the Ukraine war," he said. Until now, Iranian officials had denied such shipments.

Amirabdollahian claimed that Iran was oblivious to the use of its drones in Ukraine. He said Tehran remained committed to stopping the conflict. "If (Ukraine) has any documents in their possession that Russia used Iranian drones in Ukraine, they should provide them to us," he said. "If it is proven to us that Russia used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will not be indifferent to this issue." Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has vaguely boasted of providing drones to the world's top powers. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also extolled the efficacy of the drones and mocked Western hand-wringing over their danger. During state-backed demonstrations to mark the 1979 US Embassy takeover on Friday, crowds waved placards of the triangle-shaped drones as a point of national pride.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine 'holding positions' in Donbas: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the heaviest fighting in the country is currently concentrated in the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region. "We are holding the positions," Zelenskyy said, despite Russia's mobilization of more than 300,000 reservists for its invasion. Moscow has already lost thousands of soldiers in the area, he said in his nightly video address.

The Ukrainian president also said he sees no willingness on the part of Moscow to negotiate an end to the war against his country. Russia is sending tens or hundreds of thousands of people to fight; but those who want to negotiate would not let people die in the "meat grinder," Zelenskyy said. Once again, he stressed that Ukraine would fight until it had fully restored its original state borders.

Russ: ia likely struggling to provide training for conscripts - UK Defense Ministry: Russia is probably struggling to provide military training for its current mobilization drive and its annual autumn conscription intake, the British Defence Ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

According to the ministry, newly mobilized conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all. "Experienced officers and trainers have been deployed to fight in Ukraine and some have likely been killed in the conflict," the update read.

Russian forces are conducting training in Belarus due to a shortage of training staff, munitions and facilities in Russia, the ministry added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prevent corruption in all sectors
Ukraine: ‘We need these tanks,’ Kyiv envoy says
Food’s role in promoting nationalism
Are we returning to feudalism?
Money laundering, a stumbling block to economic expansion
Achieving SDGs not possible sans political stability
Healthy political culture a must
Israel’s farcical elections and fictional democracy


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft