

Food’s role in promoting nationalism



According to Ferguson, a culinary nation is one in which cuisine and nation are perceived to coincide. According to Michael Billig, national consciousness is not only manifested in its political and radical form, but also in a more unconscious and less obvious manner through routine symbols and linguistic habits in daily life. Consequently, national identity comprises of both a political and cultural component and is rooted in both a political and cultural group.



National culinary distinction is significant from two perspectives: (a) it primarily defines the nation, and (b) it promotes the sale of that nation's products on the highly competitive international market. States utilize these cultural symbols to signify that they belong to their nation. Additionally, these symbols help to improve the international reputation. They promote the values, standards, and ideals of a specific nation abroad. They contribute to the formation of national identity beyond ethnic or civic identities.



Apart from other things, food as a cultural icon plays a vital role in generating nationalistic narratives in the present world of globalization.this kind of examples are mostly found in the culture of the US, UK, Japan and South Korea. To them, promoting national culture through expanding their own and indigenous food has become a sort of policy objectives in the foreign relations in recent times.



Let us explore the case of Japanese food Sushi and Korean Kimchi that have promoted culinary nationalism in Japan as well as in South Korea.



Sushi is originated and commonly eaten in Japan. Before the inscription proposal of waskoku (particularly Sushi) to UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013, Japan coined the term "washoku" (a Japanese native word which means Japanese food) for seeking heritage designation. After that, it took several initiatives of inspecting authentication, certification and recommendation of necessary measures to maintain the purity of sushi abroad.



Instead of any governmental institution, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) formed a private independent body named as Japan Restaurants Overseas (JRO) in early 2007.It is evident from several studies that Japan had two motivations behind the establishment of JRO. First, it tries to maintain sushi's purity from getting mixed with other types of food preparing methods like Korean or Chinese. Second, as the birth place of sushi, Japan wished to set up the sushi as its own national product by providing the methods on how sushi can be prepared correctly through booklets, magazines and training.



Japan's government has attempted to construct nationalistic narratives through the intentional state sponsored promotion of Sushi through JRO.In fact, Japan wanted to maintain its food exceptionalism from its counterparts abroad. Institutionalized as non-profit organization, the JRO was specifically tasked with authenticating and recommending Japanese restaurants abroad.



Moreover, Japan organized World Sushi Cup in which guests and chefs from different part of the world participate and Japan takes this opportunity to spread the knowledge of Japanese food among them Through this program, Japan desires to spread the idea of sushi as the national property of Japan before the world.



Heritagization of Sushi has wide impact that surpass Japan and Japanese food tradition. The principal impact is that it fortifies the idea of Sushi as belongs only to the Japan. Its preparation requires high level of sanitary measures that implies Japanese foods are good and healthy. Since good health has a strong association with good food and this message is conveyed with serving the Japanese food, thus, foreigners receive a good impression from Japanese food.



Besides, the heritagization demonstrates that, as the birth place of sushi, Japan has monopoly authority over the Sushi recipe. It also ascertains that Japan has the correct knowledge and knows the correct methods for preparing this food. The preparation of Sushi requires ingredients which are mainly produced in no other country but Japan. Thus, it makes a sense that "they (foreigners) are eating our (Japanese) food".



Now let's move on the case of Korean Kimchi. Kimchi is a traditional hot and spicy Korean dish that is made of fermented and salted napa cabbage and radish. It is a kind of pickled vegetable dish that can be served as main dish or side dish with every meal. It is being eaten by the most ethnic Koreans and they eat kimchi on regular basis, more specifically with every meal.



A study has found that Kimchi is regarded as the culinary symbol of Korea 2nd most popular symbol of national culture by 22.1% Koreans, just second only to the national flag. From 1966, South Korea's Ministry of Culture and Sports stared working to establish kimchi as the Korean symbolic national cultural product. It listed five products for representing national culture abroad.



In 2006, its Ministry of Culture and Tourism came up with a list of 100 symbols of national culture in order to determine the cultural DNA of South Korea. In 2004, it established a Planning and Promotion Unit for Kimchi Industry which was funded by the Ministry of Industry. This was basically a consortium that was tasked with consolidating kimchi as a vital national symbol and promoting kimchi abroad.



The state funded research activities were commenced in order to promote the idea that kimchi is a healthy food and is good for environment as well. As a consequence, it has emerged as a proudly proclaimed Korean national treasure, good for health and environment and, at the same time, very profitable business in both domestic and international markets.



This kimchi has a great value as for generating nationalism among South Koreans now-a-days. Korean kimchi tastes so hot and spicy because of the abundant use of salt and red-pepper. In this manner, it does not conform with the other Chinese and Japanese dish. Therefore, among many other types of kimchi, this hot and spicy kimchi has gradually become the symbol of Koreanness in US.



Besides, kimchi consists a large part of South Korean gastro-diplomacy. South Korea promotes this cuisine as tool to advance its image in the world and popularize the country as a good destination for tourism and gastronomy. In addition, the glorification of kimchi by South Korea exposes its victory over China and Japan in the "Kimchi Wars" which refers disputes concerning kimchi's definition with the former and controversies on its origins with the latter



Therefore, the above cases illustrate that states perceive and use their cultural icons as a strong tool for cultivating nationalism within the country and elsewhere.

The writer is a student (MSS), Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka













Cultural icon is a kind of artifact. Members of a particular culture recognize it as their representative of that particular culture. Benedict Anderson noted that nationalism has cultural roots to build "Imagined Communities". This nationalism is promoted by states in various mannersand when this nationalism is pushed through a specific food item, it is referred to as "culinary nationalism."According to Ferguson, a culinary nation is one in which cuisine and nation are perceived to coincide. According to Michael Billig, national consciousness is not only manifested in its political and radical form, but also in a more unconscious and less obvious manner through routine symbols and linguistic habits in daily life. Consequently, national identity comprises of both a political and cultural component and is rooted in both a political and cultural group.National culinary distinction is significant from two perspectives: (a) it primarily defines the nation, and (b) it promotes the sale of that nation's products on the highly competitive international market. States utilize these cultural symbols to signify that they belong to their nation. Additionally, these symbols help to improve the international reputation. They promote the values, standards, and ideals of a specific nation abroad. They contribute to the formation of national identity beyond ethnic or civic identities.Apart from other things, food as a cultural icon plays a vital role in generating nationalistic narratives in the present world of globalization.this kind of examples are mostly found in the culture of the US, UK, Japan and South Korea. To them, promoting national culture through expanding their own and indigenous food has become a sort of policy objectives in the foreign relations in recent times.Let us explore the case of Japanese food Sushi and Korean Kimchi that have promoted culinary nationalism in Japan as well as in South Korea.Sushi is originated and commonly eaten in Japan. Before the inscription proposal of waskoku (particularly Sushi) to UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013, Japan coined the term "washoku" (a Japanese native word which means Japanese food) for seeking heritage designation. After that, it took several initiatives of inspecting authentication, certification and recommendation of necessary measures to maintain the purity of sushi abroad.Instead of any governmental institution, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) formed a private independent body named as Japan Restaurants Overseas (JRO) in early 2007.It is evident from several studies that Japan had two motivations behind the establishment of JRO. First, it tries to maintain sushi's purity from getting mixed with other types of food preparing methods like Korean or Chinese. Second, as the birth place of sushi, Japan wished to set up the sushi as its own national product by providing the methods on how sushi can be prepared correctly through booklets, magazines and training.Japan's government has attempted to construct nationalistic narratives through the intentional state sponsored promotion of Sushi through JRO.In fact, Japan wanted to maintain its food exceptionalism from its counterparts abroad. Institutionalized as non-profit organization, the JRO was specifically tasked with authenticating and recommending Japanese restaurants abroad.Moreover, Japan organized World Sushi Cup in which guests and chefs from different part of the world participate and Japan takes this opportunity to spread the knowledge of Japanese food among them Through this program, Japan desires to spread the idea of sushi as the national property of Japan before the world.Heritagization of Sushi has wide impact that surpass Japan and Japanese food tradition. The principal impact is that it fortifies the idea of Sushi as belongs only to the Japan. Its preparation requires high level of sanitary measures that implies Japanese foods are good and healthy. Since good health has a strong association with good food and this message is conveyed with serving the Japanese food, thus, foreigners receive a good impression from Japanese food.Besides, the heritagization demonstrates that, as the birth place of sushi, Japan has monopoly authority over the Sushi recipe. It also ascertains that Japan has the correct knowledge and knows the correct methods for preparing this food. The preparation of Sushi requires ingredients which are mainly produced in no other country but Japan. Thus, it makes a sense that "they (foreigners) are eating our (Japanese) food".Now let's move on the case of Korean Kimchi. Kimchi is a traditional hot and spicy Korean dish that is made of fermented and salted napa cabbage and radish. It is a kind of pickled vegetable dish that can be served as main dish or side dish with every meal. It is being eaten by the most ethnic Koreans and they eat kimchi on regular basis, more specifically with every meal.A study has found that Kimchi is regarded as the culinary symbol of Korea 2nd most popular symbol of national culture by 22.1% Koreans, just second only to the national flag. From 1966, South Korea's Ministry of Culture and Sports stared working to establish kimchi as the Korean symbolic national cultural product. It listed five products for representing national culture abroad.In 2006, its Ministry of Culture and Tourism came up with a list of 100 symbols of national culture in order to determine the cultural DNA of South Korea. In 2004, it established a Planning and Promotion Unit for Kimchi Industry which was funded by the Ministry of Industry. This was basically a consortium that was tasked with consolidating kimchi as a vital national symbol and promoting kimchi abroad.The state funded research activities were commenced in order to promote the idea that kimchi is a healthy food and is good for environment as well. As a consequence, it has emerged as a proudly proclaimed Korean national treasure, good for health and environment and, at the same time, very profitable business in both domestic and international markets.This kimchi has a great value as for generating nationalism among South Koreans now-a-days. Korean kimchi tastes so hot and spicy because of the abundant use of salt and red-pepper. In this manner, it does not conform with the other Chinese and Japanese dish. Therefore, among many other types of kimchi, this hot and spicy kimchi has gradually become the symbol of Koreanness in US.Besides, kimchi consists a large part of South Korean gastro-diplomacy. South Korea promotes this cuisine as tool to advance its image in the world and popularize the country as a good destination for tourism and gastronomy. In addition, the glorification of kimchi by South Korea exposes its victory over China and Japan in the "Kimchi Wars" which refers disputes concerning kimchi's definition with the former and controversies on its origins with the latterTherefore, the above cases illustrate that states perceive and use their cultural icons as a strong tool for cultivating nationalism within the country and elsewhere.The writer is a student (MSS), Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka