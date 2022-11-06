

Are we returning to feudalism?



It can be seen that the distinction through status is very intense in modern society.The world's most significant expenditure is building up the military. And the military is the most regulated system. Here each term is clearly distinguished from other terms.



Ordinary soldiers always follow the orders of the officers. In this case, their will-reluctance has no value. Duty is to be performed even knowing the possibility of death if it is an officer's order. There is also a difference in rank among the officers, and all junior officers are subordinate to their superiors. Thus the entire military force of a country takes the shape of a pyramid.



At its highest rank is the head of the country's military. Suppose the military forces of two countries take part in an operation together. In that case, the members of the military of the weaker country are subordinate to the members of the army of the stronger nation, even if they have the same rank.



The status in the military may seem very special. But this hierarchical system can be observed in any job in modern society. Be it banks, insurance or any employment in the education sector. There are specific rules of conduct, written or unwritten, in all cases. These are commonly referred to as manners, anditconsiders people with similar financial resources. If the job is that of a worker, then the status is deficient.



Let us come to a marginal capitalist country like Bangladesh. There is an ideology running in our society that is deeply status centric. That is 'Khandan', and it generally means clan status. Khandan's concept is compelling in social interaction and relationship building.



To harass someone, it is said, 'You don't have to look from which clan you come from!' One is whose family or lineage is 'Zamindar' or wealthy. In most cases, a patrilineage is thought of here. However, if the matrilineal family has a rich past, it is also considered sometimes.



Although during the British era, Zamindar was only a few people who were loyal to the British, it is not discussed much. In the last three to four decades, some other instruments have been introduced in measuring Khandan or clan status. For example, job or education. Based on how long a family has been doing 'honourable' jobs, the clan status of that family is assumed. In the first stage, the job status was more towards government jobs.



Later, high-paying private jobs became more prestigious. The context of education is also important and is related to employment. Such a sense of dignity is so strong that they are treated as guests at weddings or other festivals. Moreover, family members do not consider anyone of lower clan status while selecting a partner for marriage. The trend discussed here is, of course, true mainly for well-to-do people.



But one thing to note is that class works concerningtype and status. For example: In any marriage, the clan of the bride or groom is not very liked by the other party. If the financial condition of the bride/groom's family is strong there, it can be a strong relationship.



Consuming more has become the primary means of maintaining status. In modern urban society, the more consumer goods are purchased, the more prestigious there is. This is colloquially called 'status retention' by people in this class.



In the present time, the matter of dignity can be seen in many fine examples. Almost all middle-class households in big cities have domestic workers for work, and they are called 'Buya'. In most cases,they are usually women. All these domestic workers belong to the very poor and work on monthly contracts.



It means that their work or wages are not measured by the labour hours of the day. Since all domestic workers live in well-to-do middle-class homes, they must use the same space. There is a system as to which room she will live in; needless to say, in most cases, it is as low as possible.



But also there are clear restrictions on which room she can come to for work and which time she can't go in most cases. It is not only the use of the space or the place, but there are restrictions on watching television, talking or laughing with guests, singing or many other things.



These prohibitions are not to be understood only in the context of finances or wealth. Because that difference has been lost when paying her wages, here is the difference in dignity. This prohibition is because the people in the household always want to keep the domestic worker alert about her status.



One more thing needs to be mentioned, that is skin colour. Conventionally, in our society, it is easy to see that people's status is discriminated against based on skin colour. Comparatively, those with white skin colour are given more status.



It may seem like a local issue but has a global context. Now, most states no longer have this discrimination on documents, and all are equal under the law. But the reality is that there is still an attitude of hatred towards black colours in many societies.



Thus, it can be said that in modern industrialized society, one social status depends on many things. Still, wealth is the fundamental factor that contributes much to determining the social status of people.

The writer is an assistant

professor, Department of Sociology, Tejgaon College











