Money laundering, a stumbling block to economic expansion

Bangladesh's transition from a low-middle income to a middle income country is happening quickly. Money laundering is the main barrier to this economy's expansion. Through the transaction cycle, money is legitimated or cleared through the process of money laundering. The money's illegal source is hidden during this process. The quantity of financial transactions in the nation is growing as it develops. Along with it comes an increase in corruption. No one can spend the enormous sum of money gained through this corruption, therefore they use various techniques to clear it.



The process of washing money involves multiple steps. When unlawful funds or assets are first introduced into a state's economy, money laundering has already started. This can be done by opening phony bank accounts or by making big bank deposits. In other words, after being put in the bank, the money is progressively transferred from one account to hundreds of false accounts. As a result, it is challenging to determine where the funds in these accounts came from in the first place. As a result, law enforcement is unable to identify and locate the illegal source. Therefore, all of the illicit wealth is invested legitimately. In addition, income tax evasion is the failure to pay taxes on money gained via legal economic activity. Due to electronic money and the dark web, money laundering is getting simpler for money launderer.



Additionally, the terrorist group uses extremely common commodities to import false invoices and launder enormous sums of money. The product with the cheaper price is displayed at a higher price when it is imported through trade manipulation. Due to the market worth of the commodity, a sizable sum of money ends up with money mules instead of the eyes of the law. As a result, extra money is still located abroad. Additionally, it gets harder to identify the money's origin as more international boundaries are crossed. Global Financial Integrity, a Washington-based international group, reported that from 2009 to 2018, 400 million Bangladeshi rupees worth of dollars were illegally trafficked out of Bangladesh under the premise of foreign trade.



In the majority of nations, money laundering is a crime. In 2002, the Bangladeshi government passed and adopted the Money Laundering Act. This is also known as the 2002 Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Later, in 2012, the Anti-Money Laundering Act was adopted by the Bangladeshi government. The Bangladesh Bank has been given authority to enforce this law. To carry out the authorities and duties granted by this legislation, a distinct central organization called the "Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit" is established under the Bangladesh Bank.



Any government action has no effect on the violence of money laundering. Rather, with the aid of technology and mobile banking, its operations are thriving every day. Despite numerous regulations intended to stop it, criminals still find ways to launder money. Directors and senior officers from banks and financial institutions should strictly enforce anonymous loans and money transfers, and Bangladesh Bank should be closely monitored. Not only should a law be created, but also should arrangements be made for its proper execution. By making money through legitimate investments and commercial ventures overseas and transferring it to other locations without bringing it into the country or by giving misleading information about import-export trade, the money smugglers should be found and punished.

