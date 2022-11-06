Video
Sunday, 6 November, 2022
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in three districts

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Madaripur and Gaibandha, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Md Muttakin, 3, son of Md Anwar Hossain Hossain Masud, a resident of Ward No. 8 Chhoto Rajapur Village under Sirajpur Union in the upazila.  
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdul Hannan Tipu said Muttakin was playing on their house yard in the morning. At one stage of playing, he fell in pond nearby the house.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Companiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
The deceased was buried at his family graveyard in the area at around 4:30pm, the UP member added.
MADARIPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hojai Alam, 5, son of Asikur Rahman, hailed from Keraniganj area in Dhaka.
According to locals, the child slipped into a pond next to his maternal house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge of Kalkini Police Station Shamim Hossain confirmed the incident.
GAIBANDHA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Ritu Akter, 7, daughter of Ibrahim Ali, a resident of Bhelaray Village under Shreepu Union in the upazila.
According to locals, the child fell down into a pond near her house while she was walking beside it in the evening.
Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.



