Extractors busy shaving date trees at Dumuria



A date juice extractor shaving a tree in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

With this, date juice extractors are passing busy days in shaving date trees.

A visit found preparing date trees at limited scale in different villages in the upazila. Date trees were destroyed because of burning in brick fields.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some extractors said, they have just started cleaning trees; the weather is going favourable. "We are expecting fair price of juice, molasses and Patali," they added.

Trees are no longer before, they further said.

Extractor Gazi Osman Molla of Tipna Village of Kharnia Union said, with decreasing number of trees, the juice demand is increasing; various items, such as cake and payes, are made of date juice.

Dumuria Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakkar said, "I am from Manirampur. In the beginning of the winter season, hectic preparation starts with date trees shaving. Then trees are shaved at Tk 300-350 per extractor."

At that time, he added, many run their families on shaving date trees.

Date juice haats sit in Rupdia, Basundia, Chhatiantala and Khajura areas. Molasses haats also sit at Manirampur and Rajganj Bazar.

After purchasing molasses and Patali from these haats, wholesalers send these to different parts of the country. Molasses and Patali of the upazila have demand in other districts and abroad.

Giving orders, many traders purchase mollasses and Patali and export these to foreign countries.

Deputy General Manager of Khulna Palli Bidyut Samiti Md Abdul Matin said, once many families were living on earning from date juice in the upazila; now date juice is extracted in little quantity; but this juice is taken away by town people; village people are not getting juice.

A journalist Ibrahim at Chuknagar said, date trees were seen in villages only six/seven years back; but these important trees are now on the verge of disappearance.

Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Insad Ibne Amin said, there is no estimation of how many date trees are in the upazila; but it can be told date trees disappear day by day; at the same time, there is extractor crisis in areas having date trees; and date trees are seen no longer in house premises and along road roads.











