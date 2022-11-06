Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Extractors busy shaving date trees at Dumuria

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

A date juice extractor shaving a tree in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

A date juice extractor shaving a tree in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Nov 5: Winter breeze is touching life in cold-warmth in Dumuria Upazila of the district. Fading dew is making assembly with the rising sun in the morning. Shrouded paddy fields are spreading mind-thrilling smell around.
With this, date juice extractors are passing busy days in shaving date trees.   
A visit found preparing date trees at limited scale in different villages in the upazila. Date trees were destroyed because of burning in brick fields.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some extractors said, they have just started cleaning trees; the weather is going favourable. "We are expecting fair price of juice, molasses and Patali," they added.     
Trees are no longer before, they further said.
Extractor Gazi Osman Molla of Tipna Village of Kharnia Union said, with decreasing number of trees, the juice demand is increasing; various items, such as cake and payes, are made of date juice.
Dumuria Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakkar said, "I am from Manirampur. In the beginning of the winter season, hectic preparation starts with date trees shaving. Then trees are shaved at Tk 300-350 per extractor."
At that time, he added, many run their families on shaving date trees.  
Date juice haats sit in Rupdia, Basundia, Chhatiantala  and Khajura areas.  Molasses haats  also sit at Manirampur and Rajganj Bazar.
After purchasing  molasses and Patali  from these haats, wholesalers  send these to different parts  of the country. Molasses and Patali of the upazila have demand in other districts and abroad.  
Giving orders, many traders  purchase mollasses and Patali and export these to foreign countries.
Deputy  General Manager of Khulna Palli Bidyut Samiti Md Abdul Matin said, once many families were living on earning from date juice in the upazila; now date juice is extracted in little quantity; but this juice is taken away by town people; village people are not getting juice.   
A journalist Ibrahim at Chuknagar said, date trees were seen in villages only six/seven years back; but these important trees are now on the verge of disappearance.
Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Insad Ibne Amin said, there is no estimation  of how many date trees are in the upazila; but it can be told date trees disappear day by day; at the same time, there is extractor crisis in areas having date trees; and date trees are seen no longer in house premises and along road roads.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three minors drown in three districts
Extractors busy shaving date trees at Dumuria
BR fines 62 passengers without ticket in Rajshahi
2 electrocuted in B’baria, K’ganj
Three murdered in three districts
National Cooperatives Day observed in districts
Char-dwellers suffer for lack of bridge at Bagha
211 detained on different charges in five districts


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft